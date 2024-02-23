Chelsea-Liverpool in 2024 Carabao Cup Final; CONCACAF W Gold Cup; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and more on ESPN platforms this week

Liverpool and Chelsea, two of the winningest clubs in the history of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup), will meet in the 2024 final on Sunday, February 25, live from London’s Wembley Stadium, beginning at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Since the start of the competition in 1960, Liverpool FC has won the title nine times and four as a finalist. Chelsea has five titles and finished as runners-up four times.

The 2024 Carabao Cup final is a rematch of the 2022 title game, one of the most exciting 0-0 contests in a domestic cup final. Liverpool won the match 11-10 in a penalty shootout. Jon Champion, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Alexis Nunes and Nedum Onuoha will provide English-language pitchside reporting and analysis from Wembley during the studio segments surrounding the cup final.

CONCACAF W Gold Cup Group Stage matches continue on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Three top women’s national teams in North and South America – USA, Canada, and Brazil – will continue their respective campaigns in the inaugural CONCACAF W World Cup with group stage matches from Friday, February 23 to Wednesday, February 28. All matches will stream live in Spanish on ESPN+, and most will air on ESPN Deportes. Highlights:

After its first match, the four-time World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Team will conclude the group stage matches against Argentina (Friday) and regional rival Mexico on Monday, February 26.

The reigning Olympic gold medalists of the Canadian Women’s National Team will face Paraguay (Sunday, February 25) and Costa Rica (Wednesday, February 28) in the competition’s second and third group stage matches, respectively.

Copa América Femenina champion Brazil has two group-stage matches against fellow South American team Colombia (Saturday) and Panama on Tuesday, February 27.

W Gold Cup: Group Stage Matches :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 23 7:30 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Mexico ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. Argentina vs. USA ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 24 7:30 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. Panama ESPN+ 10 p.m. Colombia vs. Brazil ESPN+ Sun, Feb 25 5 p.m. Paraguay vs. Canada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. El Salvador vs. Costa Rica ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 26 7 p.m. Argentina vs. Dominican Republic ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. USA vs. Mexico ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tue, Feb 27 7 p.m. Colombia vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. Brazil vs. Panama ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Wed, Feb 28 6 p.m. Canada vs. Costa Rica ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Paraguay vs. El Salvador ESPN+



Top Matchday 26 Matchups in LALIGA: Barca-Getafe; league leaders Real Madrid vs. Sevilla; Almería-Atlético de Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Getafe on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: Rob Palmer, Alejandro Moreno, and reporter Sid Lowe (English). Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish). Later in the day at 2:30 p.m., Almería will host fourth-ranked Atlético de Madrid, led by all-purpose forward Antoine Griezmann. On the call are Mark Donaldson, Oscar Pareja (English), and Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas (Spanish).

The league-leading Real Madrid and its collection of stars – Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, and others – will host Sevilla on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Kasey Keller (English), Mendez, Hugo Sanchez, and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) will handle match commentary.

LALIGA – Matchday 26 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 23 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Villareal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 24 8 a.m. Granada vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Alavés vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. Almería vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 25 8 a.m. Cádiz vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 a.m. Real Betis vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:15 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 26 3 p.m. Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen set to break the Bundesliga record of unbeaten matches Friday on ESPN+

Last weekend, manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen tied the record of unbeaten matches in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory at FC Heidenheim. The league-leading team returns to action on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET, hosting FSV Mainz at Leverkusen’s BayArena, exclusively on ESPN+.

The week’s top matchup features second-ranked FC Bayern München, led by the league’s leading scorer, Harry Kane, hosting forward Loïs Openda and fifth-ranked RB Leipzig on Sunday at 12:20 p.m., live on ESPN+ from Allianz Arena in Munich. Openda is the third leading goal-scorer with 16 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz returns Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to four matches: FC Union Berlin vs. FC Heidenheim, Werder Bremen vs. SV Darmstadt, VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Köln, and Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Bochum.

Bundesliga Matchday 23 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 23 2:20 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. FSV Mainz ESPN+ Sat, Feb 24 9:20 a.m. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. SV Darmstadt ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Köln ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Bochum ESPN+ 12:20 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, Feb 25 9:20 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 11:20 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FSV Hoffenheim ESPN+ 1:20 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+



Eredivisie: Undefeated PSV Eindhoven hosts Heracles, Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

PSV Eindhoven and its U.S. Men’s National Team stars – Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi – remain unbeaten in the Eredivisie. PSV is on the road against PEC Zwolle on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 23 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Feb 24 2 p.m. PEC Zwolle vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ Sun, Feb 25 8:30 a.m. Almere City vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Twente vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+ 10:40 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax



Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

