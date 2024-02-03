Coach K & Roy Williams Rivals Reunited, an Hour-Long Special Conversation Between the Duke and UNC Coaching Legends, to Premiere February 28 on ACC Network

Rival coaches sit together for an extended conversation for the first time ever

Hosted by Wes Durham, Hall of Famers share stories, laughs and coaching philosophies

Trailer: https://bit.ly/47YMsL7

Coach K & Roy Williams Rivals Reunited, a one-hour special featuring coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams sitting down together for an extensive conversation for the first time since their college coaching careers began over 40 years ago, will debut Wednesday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network, it was announced today on ESPN’s College GameDay from Chapel Hill. Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the conversation is hosted by ESPN and ACCN play-by-play commentator Wes Durham as the Hall of Fame Duke and North Carolina coaches share stories about their legendary careers and discuss their coaching philosophies.

Two of the most successful NCAA basketball coaches in history, who competed against one another in one of the fiercest rivalries in all of sports, Krzyzewski and Williams sit together for a rare in-depth, on-camera conversation, something they never did together during their coaching careers. Now, for the first time, Coach K and Williams look back on their remarkable tenures and share their favorite memories from the biggest rivalry in college basketball. Both legends speak candidly about their retirements and share their thoughts about the future of college basketball.

“With nearly 2,000 wins and eight combined national titles, it was just incredible to see these two coaching icons exchange stories about their path to success, their inspirations, their lasting lessons and influences to the programs they impacted over their careers,” said Durham, who has called ACC games for nearly 30 years and whose father, Woody Durham, was the legendary ‘Voice of the Tar Heels’. “Also, they were candid to share their thoughts on the sport and where it might be headed. The opportunity to sit with Coach K and Coach Williams was a unique professional thrill for me.”

Historic game highlights, photos and coaching clips are incorporated into the ACC Network presentation. The conversation took place in July 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in front of an intimate audience consisting of members of the North Carolina Coaches Association.

“What an honor for us to produce a show with these two legends,” said Rob Reichley, Raycom Sports Executive Producer. “It was a unique opportunity to have Coach K and Coach Williams sit side-by-side and tell stories about their careers and the people who helped them become Hall of Famers. Along with their memories of the intense Duke-UNC rivalry, there are some laughs as well as tales that you’ve never heard before.”

Coach K & Roy Williams Rivals Reunited premieres on ACCN immediately following the Louisville at Duke men’s basketball game on February 28 and will be available via replay on the ESPN app.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships. All ACCN games are also available on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.