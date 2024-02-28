Disney and ACC “Crush” a New Collaboration – Dr Pepper Named an Official Conference Sponsor

Dr Pepper is the newest official sponsor of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as part of a new multi-year agreement with the ACC and Disney Advertising. Through 2026, Dr Pepper will introduce several new sponsorship elements as the brand returns as an official ACC sponsor for the first time since 2019, having served as a media sponsor the last four years. As the exclusive carbonated soft drink sponsor of the ACC, Dr Pepper and sister brand, Crush, will be featured across ACC signage and branding at championship events.

“Disney and Dr Pepper have a longstanding relationship, especially when it comes to supporting college athletics,” said Marco Forte, SVP of Sales, Disney Advertising. “Whether it’s on the field, on the court or through the ACC Network, Disney Advertising continues to prioritize and identify new, unique ways for brands to connect with audiences.”

As the premier sponsor of all ACC Championship events, Dr Pepper will have a prominent on-site presence throughout the season during ACC Network (ACCN) events and at the ACC Football Championship Game. Through a variety of branding, signage, and activation opportunities, Dr Pepper will play a vital role in providing hospitality, tickets, and unforgettable experiential moments to the ACC’s biggest fans. Additionally, both Dr Pepper and Crush will enjoy full access to ACC intellectual property and marks, integrating the conference’s promotional rights into national marketing campaigns.

“It is tremendous to have Dr Pepper, which is an amazing brand, as an official partner of the ACC,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Having Dr Pepper and Crush’s support will directly benefit the ACC’s soon-to-be 18 member institutions, 28 sponsored sports and more than 12,500 student-athletes. We look forward to building upon the incredible relationship with Dr Pepper and we appreciate our partners at Disney and ESPN in further elevating the ACC.”

During the college basketball season, Crush will sponsor the ACC Network’s signature basketball show, Nothing But Net, featuring integrations throughout live games alongside an interactive fan voting feature, powered by Telescope, in select ACC evening shows.

Across college football and basketball, Dr Pepper will retain its existing sponsorship activations, including: