ELDERBI De Madrid Highlights Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms
- Exclusively on ESPN+: LALIGA’s ELDERBI De Madrid –Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham hosts Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid
- ESPN Deportes’ La Pena de LALIGA: Diego Simeone in Bicycle Diaries
- Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: Heidenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven at Ajax in Amsterdam
LALIGA: ELDERBI De Madrid: Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid; Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid travel to Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham, in ElDerbi De Madrid – one of the fiercest rivalries in Spanish football – on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The match between the top-three clubs in LALIGA standings features two of the league’s best stars in Griezmann and Bellingham, each playing their best soccer this season.
Commentators Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC Pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET with host Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, Craig Burley, Luis Garcia and with Alex Kirkland reporting from site.
Fuera de Juego Pregame coverage with Ricardo Puig, Mauricio Ymay and Eduardo Biscayart begins at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, to face Alavés. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English) and Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC Pregame coverage starts at noon ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).
LALIGA – Matchday 23 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Feb 2
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Feb 3
|8 a.m.
|Valencia vs. Almería
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Granada vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Alavés vs. FC Barcelona
Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson
Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Girona vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 4
|8 a.m.
|Villarreal vs. Cadiz
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|2 p.m.
|Fuera De Juego Pregame (Spanish)
Ricardo Puig, Mauricio Ymay and Eduardo Biscayart
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPNFC Pregame
Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, Craig Burley, Luis Garcia and Alex Kirkland reporting from site
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ELDERBI De MADRID
Real Madrid vs. Atletico de MadridIan Darke and Steve McManamanFernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ESPNFC Postgame
|ESPN+
|Mon, Feb 5
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
La Peña de LALIGA: Legendary Atlético de Madrid Manager Diego Simeone on Bicycle Diaries
ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation Almería-Alavés at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+.
In this week’s episode, Diego Simeone rides alongside Martin Ainstein through the scenic routes of Madrid to discuss his Atlético de Madrid team, look ahead to the 236th Madrid derby, and share his thoughts on living and coaching in Madrid.
Copa del Rey Semifinals: Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club; Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad
First leg of the home and away Copa del Rey semifinals will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7, on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes.
- Tuesday at 3 p.m.: Mallorca hosts Real Sociedad in the first semifinal at Mallorca Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
- Wednesday at 3 p.m.: After scintillating victories in the quarterfinal round against the two top clubs in world soccer – Real Madrid and FC Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid faces Athletic Club in the semifinals, a match between top-five teams in LALIGA. In the first leg, Atlético de Madrid hosts Athletic Club at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano.
Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, Heidenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund
On Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream Heidenheim hosting Borussia Dortmund at Voith-Arena. Derek Rae and Kasey Keller will call the match in English. ESPNFC Pregame starts at 2 p.m. ET and ESPNFC Postgame coverage follows immediately after the conclusion of the match.
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, FC Bayern München hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach on ESPN+. ESPNFC Pregame starts at 9 a.m. ET, ESPNFC Postgame begins at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen, FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 20 Schedule:
Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 2 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sat, Feb 3 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Feb 4 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven face Ajax at home, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Led by U.S. Men’s National Team triad of Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and former U.S. International Ernie Stewart as its Sporting Director, PSV Eindhoven travel to Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, to take on Ajax on Matchday 20, exclusively on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.
Eredivisie Matchday 20 Schedule:
Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri Feb 2 2 p.m. Almere City FC vs. Excelsior ESPN+ Sat Feb 3 12:45 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. sc Heerenveen ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ajax vs. PSV ESPN+ Sun Feb 4 8:30 a.m. AZ vs. Feyenoord ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
