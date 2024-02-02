ELDERBI De Madrid Highlights Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

Exclusively on ESPN+: LALIGA’s ELDERBI De Madrid –Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham hosts Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid

LALIGA: ELDERBI De Madrid: Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid; Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid travel to Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham, in ElDerbi De Madrid – one of the fiercest rivalries in Spanish football – on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The match between the top-three clubs in LALIGA standings features two of the league’s best stars in Griezmann and Bellingham, each playing their best soccer this season.

Commentators Ian Darke and Steve McManaman (English), Fernando Palomo and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC Pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET with host Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, Craig Burley, Luis Garcia and with Alex Kirkland reporting from site.

Fuera de Juego Pregame coverage with Ricardo Puig, Mauricio Ymay and Eduardo Biscayart begins at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, to face Alavés. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English) and Richard Mendez and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC Pregame coverage starts at noon ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).

LALIGA – Matchday 23 schedule:

La Peña de LALIGA: Legendary Atlético de Madrid Manager Diego Simeone on Bicycle Diaries

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues Friday at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation Almería-Alavés at 3 p.m. ET. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+.

In this week’s episode, Diego Simeone rides alongside Martin Ainstein through the scenic routes of Madrid to discuss his Atlético de Madrid team, look ahead to the 236th Madrid derby, and share his thoughts on living and coaching in Madrid.

Copa del Rey Semifinals: Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club; Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad

First leg of the home and away Copa del Rey semifinals will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7, on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes.