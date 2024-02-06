ESPN Digital 2023: Best Year Ever

Recently released Comscore data shows ESPN Digital had its best year ever in 2023 with an all-time mark of 111.4 million average monthly unique visitors, up 3% over ESPN’s record-setting 2022 and reaching nearly half of all users in the U.S. sports category.

The ESPN App also had its best year ever with 28 million average monthly unique users, up 10% over the previous year.

with 28 million average monthly unique users, up 10% over the previous year. ESPN Social led the sports category with 6 billion engagements , up 11% YoY.

led the sports category with , up 11% YoY. ESPN YouTube had its best year ever with 25 billion views , up 18% YoY.

had its best year ever with , up 18% YoY. Beyond the sports category, ESPN in 2023 became the 1 most-followed overall brand on TikTok with 44 million followers.

