ESPN Digital 2023: Best Year Ever
Recently released Comscore data shows ESPN Digital had its best year ever in 2023 with an all-time mark of 111.4 million average monthly unique visitors, up 3% over ESPN’s record-setting 2022 and reaching nearly half of all users in the U.S. sports category.
- The ESPN App also had its best year ever with 28 million average monthly unique users, up 10% over the previous year.
- ESPN Social led the sports category with 6 billion engagements, up 11% YoY.
- ESPN YouTube had its best year ever with 25 billion views, up 18% YoY.
- Beyond the sports category, ESPN in 2023 became the 1 most-followed overall brand on TikTok with 44 million followers.
