ESPN Edge Brings an Immersive VR Sports Experience to Meta Quest

ESPN today announced Meta as the fourth member of the ESPN Edge Innovation Center. The collaboration is focused on bringing an ESPN-branded virtual reality (VR) sports experience to Meta Quest. Immersive VR sports highlights will be available in the free Xtadium app on Meta Quest, and coming later this summer, ESPN will launch an immersive, ESPN-branded experience in Meta Horizon Worlds.

“Having Meta join the ESPN Edge Innovation Center marks a significant opportunity for us to test, learn, and continue our relentless pursuit of innovation in the ever-evolving sports entertainment landscape,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President of Business Development & Innovation at ESPN. “Meta is an industry leader that brings tremendous expertise to a strong group of innovators.”

In Xtadium, fans can access the ESPN room and watch highlights in immersive 180-degree VR. Throughout the year, highlights to be featured on the Xtadium app on Meta Quest include NCAA college football and basketball, as well as immersive studio production and interviews from the ESPYs red carpet, among others.

Said Vishal Shah, Vice President of Metaverse at Meta: “Sports completely change when all of a sudden you and your friends are together in VR courtside, or in the endzone, giving you the feeling that you’re actually there. ESPN is a game changer in making this a reality.”

To experience the VR sports highlights, fans will need to download the Xtadium app on their Meta Quest.

Meta joins leading companies Accenture, Microsoft and Verizon within the ESPN Edge Innovation Center, which launched in September 2021.

For more information on ESPN’s Edge Innovation Center, visit ESPNEdge.com.