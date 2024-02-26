ESPN Hires Major League Baseball Reporter Jorge Castillo to Cover New York Yankees and New York Mets

ESPN has hired journalist Jorge Castillo as its newest Major League Baseball writer ahead of the upcoming 2024 MLB regular season. He starts in his new role covering the New York Yankees and New York Mets with ESPN.com today.

An in-depth storyteller with a passion for baseball, Castillo joins ESPN after spending nearly six years with the Los Angeles Times, first as a Los Angeles Dodgers beat writer and then as an enterprise reporter.

“As someone who grew up consuming everything ESPN, this opportunity is truly a dream come true for me,” Castillo said. “I’m honored to join such a great baseball crew and excited to work with so many talented people.”

Based in New York, Castillo will contribute news, analysis, storytelling and live event coverage on the Yankees and Mets, with additional coverage of national MLB storylines throughout the season and postseason. He will also contribute on TV and radio.

Rachel Ullrich, ESPN Deputy Editor, ESPN.com added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jorge to ESPN’s baseball team. He’s covered some of baseball’s biggest franchises in some of its toughest markets, and we expect nothing less from him in New York. We can’t wait to add his incredible reporting, thoughtful analysis and creative storytelling to our talented team.”

In addition to his time with the Los Angeles Times, he previously covered the Washington Nationals and Washington Wizards for the Washington Post. He also spent time at The New York Times and The Star-Ledger covering baseball. A graduate of Yale University, he is originally from Massachusetts.

