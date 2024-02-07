ESPN, NBA Announce 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters and Coaches

ESPN and the NBA today announced the rosters and coaches for the 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will feature a wide array of celebrities ranging from the worlds of music, sports, film and more. The 2024 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App.

ESPN Broadcast Team

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth returns to serve as host for the broadcast, including for the M.V.P. trophy presentation. Hubbarth will also conduct special interviews with players, coaches, celebrities and other event attendees. Ryan Ruocco will provide play-by-play commentary for the game alongside returning analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt with a special guest appearance from Pat McAfee.

Rosters

Player rosters for the Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will include: youngest female EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, NBA Champion Metta World Peace, NFL superstars Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud, IndyCar Series racer Conor Daly, Grammy Award-nominated recording artists AJ McLean, Walker Hayes and SiR, Grammy Award-nominated musician Adam Blackstone, Emmy Award-winning entertainer Lilly Singh, actors Dylan Wang and Quincy Isaiah, streamer Kai Cenat, content creator Tristan Jass, basketball entertainer Jack Ryan and James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi.

Olympic High Jump Champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Latin American Music Award-winning recording artist Anuel AA will return for their second Celebrity Game. Each team will also feature a WNBA star, with two-time WNBA champion and five-time Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Loyd and WNBA Champion and Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud on opposing rosters.

Coaches

ESPN NBA Analyst and First Take star Stephen A. Smith will coach against First Take co-star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. In addition, Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Famer and co-star of ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli, and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will also serve as coaches for Team Shannon. They will take on two-time WNBA Champion and two-time WNBA M.V.P. A’ja Wilson and five-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and global icon Lil Wayne, who will coach for Team Stephen A.

New this year, the game will feature an all-new, innovative LED court, which will carry an endless amount of animation capabilities throughout the game such as a dynamic three-point line, court graphics and much more. Additionally, the game will see the return of fan-favorites Ruffles® 4-Point Ridgeline and Ruffles® Crunch Time and the debut of the Ruffles® Flamin’ Hot Challenge, a one-minute, relay-style shooting contest. For more on the event, visit the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game site.

