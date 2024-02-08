ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2023-24 Season

ESPN+NHL

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule.

Five national exclusive games have been updated beginning with an ABC Hockey Saturday game (simulcast on ESPN+) between the Atlantic Division’s second-ranked Florida Panthers versus the Detroit Red Wings – currently in the second Wild Card spot of the Eastern Conference – on Saturday, March 2, at 3 p.m. ET. This game replaces the previously scheduled ABC matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

With this change, the following games will now be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu:

Updated NHL Schedule on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Saturday, March 2 3 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+
Tuesday, March 5 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, March 14 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, March 24 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu
Monday, April 1 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu

*Please note schedule is subject to change. 

-30-

Media contacts:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
[email protected]

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Senior Publicist focusing on the NHL, X Games and Action Spots. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
