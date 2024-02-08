ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2023-24 Season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule.
Five national exclusive games have been updated beginning with an ABC Hockey Saturday game (simulcast on ESPN+) between the Atlantic Division’s second-ranked Florida Panthers versus the Detroit Red Wings – currently in the second Wild Card spot of the Eastern Conference – on Saturday, March 2, at 3 p.m. ET. This game replaces the previously scheduled ABC matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.
With this change, the following games will now be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu:
- March 5 – Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders
- March 14 – Toronto Maple Leafs Philadelphia Flyers
- March 24 – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- April 1 – Edmonton Oilers St. Louis Blues
Updated NHL Schedule on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Saturday, March 2
|3 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, March 5
|7:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, March 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, March 24
|6 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Monday, April 1
|9 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN+/Hulu
*Please note schedule is subject to change.
