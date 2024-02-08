ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2023-24 Season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule.

Five national exclusive games have been updated beginning with an ABC Hockey Saturday game (simulcast on ESPN+) between the Atlantic Division’s second-ranked Florida Panthers versus the Detroit Red Wings – currently in the second Wild Card spot of the Eastern Conference – on Saturday, March 2, at 3 p.m. ET. This game replaces the previously scheduled ABC matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

With this change, the following games will now be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu:

Updated NHL Schedule on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Saturday, March 2 3 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, March 5 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, March 14 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, March 24 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Monday, April 1 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu

*Please note schedule is subject to change.

-30-

