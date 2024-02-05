ESPN’s 2024 United Football League Schedule Revealed

Inaugural UFL Season Features 21 Games Across ESPN & ABC Platforms, Beginning March 31

ESPN’s Slate Kicks Off with Doubleheader: D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (12 p.m. ET) | Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET)

ABC’s Schedule Begins Week 2, Featuring 2023 XFL Champion Arlington Renegades in Primetime

All 21 Games on ESPN & ABC Also Available on ESPN+

The 2024 United Football League (UFL) schedule was announced today across ESPN/ABC and FOX platforms. ESPN and ABC platforms will showcase 21 games, including one semifinal matchup this year, as well as the exclusive presentation of the UFL Championship every other year beginning in 2025. The full 21 game slate on ESPN & ABC is also available on ESPN+.

“We’re excited to introduce fans to the United Football League with its high quality of play, innovative rules, and entertainment,” said Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. “Last year, we provided XFL fans with unparalleled, on-field access to players, coaches, and league officials. With the UFL kickoff season, we will further build upon that across our strong schedule, with games on ABC, ESPN, and every game on ESPN+, in addition to coverage across our social and digital platforms.”

ESPN’s 21-game slate, including 10 games on ABC, kicks off on Sunday, March 31, featuring an afternoon doubleheader.

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (12 p.m. ET | ESPN): The Defenders return to action against the Brahmas, after a very strong 2023 season which included a championship appearance.

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET | ESPN): After a trip to last year's XFL semifinals, the Roughnecks host the Showboats to kick off their 2024 season.

The following weekend, ESPN will bring fans three games, including Week 2 matchups for both the defending XFL Champion Arlington Renegades, in primetime on ABC, and USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

ESPN’s commentator teams and game assignments will be announced soon.

2024 UFL on ESPN Schedule

Week Date Time (ET) Game Platform Week 1 Sun, Mar. 31 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas ESPN 3 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks ESPN Week 2 Sat, Apr. 6 12 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats ESPN 8 p.m. Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Sun, Apr. 7 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers ESPN Week 3 Sat, Apr. 13 1 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades ESPN Sun, Apr. 14 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ABC 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas ABC Week 4 Sat, Apr. 20 12:30 p.m. Memphis Showboats at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 5 Sun, Apr. 28 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders ESPN Week 6 Sat, May 4 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats ABC Week 7 Sat, May 11 1 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades ESPN Sun, May 12 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders ESPN 3 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks ESPN Week 8 Sat, May 18 8 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions ESPN2 Sun, May 19 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 9 Sat, May 25 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas ABC Week 10 Sat, Jun. 1 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions ESPN Sun, Jun. 2 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders ABC Conference Championship Sat, Jun. 8 3 p.m. Conference Championship #1 ABC

Media Contacts: Monique Fahlstedt ([email protected]) | Michael Skarka ([email protected])