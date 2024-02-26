ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Heads to Iowa City Ahead of Top-5 Showdown Between No. 2 Ohio State at No. 4 Iowa

GameDay returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for live show at 11am ET on ESPN

Ahead of Big 10 matchup, Hawkeyes celebrate Caitlin Clark, Senior Day

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® travels to Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, March 3 for its fourth of five women’s college basketball shows this season. The one-hour program will air at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, preceding the top-ranked showdown between No. 4 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State.

The return trip to Iowa marks the third school to host a women’s College GameDay multiple times and the second time the show has been hosted by a Big Ten team following the Hawkeyes’ first time hosting last season. Sunday’s show will precede Caitlin Clark’s Senior Day and potential last game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Caitlin Clark has transcended the sports world, and we are excited to bring women’s basketball’s signature show back to Iowa City to celebrate her and the Hawkeyes,” said Aaron Katzman, ESPN coordinating producer. “The atmosphere will be electric as GameDay sets the stage for the marquee matchup between Iowa and Ohio State.”

Elle Duncan will host the show from inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, alongside women’s college basketball commentator Andraya Carter and Hall of Famers Carolyn Peck, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe.

The second-ranked Buckeyes currently sit atop the Big 10 standings, with No. 4 Iowa right behind in second place with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

The final women’s GameDay show of the season will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the NCAA women’s basketball conference tournament week.

