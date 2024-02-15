ESPN’s “Timberwolves: All-Access” Special Content Initiative to Document the Minnesota Timberwolves Featuring Unprecedented Access Leading Up to – and on – February 23

ESPN to Nationally Broadcast the Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game on ESPN

ESPN today announced a special content initiative called “Timberwolves: All-Access” which will document the current NBA Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves through unprecedented access leading up to – and on – Friday, February 23. Stephen A. Smith will lead ESPN’s on-site coverage from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Several ESPN platforms will contribute to coverage on February 23, including multiple editions of SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, NBA Today, Pardon the Interruption, NBA Countdown, ESPN.com and ESPN social media platforms.

Coverages plans include:

Stephen A. Smith to co-host First Take on site;

to co-host on site; Smith to appear on SportsCenter , Get Up, NBA Today, Pardon the Interruption and NBA Countdown from site to provide commentary on the Timberwolves and conduct interviews with players;

to appear on , and from site to provide commentary on the Timberwolves and conduct interviews with players; Footage from Malika Andrews’ sit-down interview with Anthony Edwards;

sit-down interview with Anthony Edwards; Timberwolves “All-Access Practice” footage;

Content from Timberwolves players at NBA All-Star;

Film room session with Rudy Gobert;

Chris Finch mic’d throughout the game;

Karl-Anthony Towns live interview on First Take ;

; Karl-Anthony Towns: “Day in the Life” content;

Interview with Timberwolves center Naz Reid during the noon ET edition on SportsCenter ;

; Locker room cameras pregame, halftime and postgame.

The special content initiative will culminate with ESPN’s national broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at 10 p.m. ET on February 23. It will also be available on the ESPN App. Mark Jones will call the game with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Katie George.

The game telecast will include in-game mic’d up players and coaches on the sideline, plus special guests joining the ESPN broadcast team.

More coverage plans will be revealed leading up to Friday, February 23. “Timberwolves: All-Access” marks ESPN’s fifth “All-Access” NBA initiative with previously highlighted teams including the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

