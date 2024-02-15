Inaugural ESPN BET-branded Retail Sportsbook set to open at PENN Entertainment’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit

PENN Entertainment announced today that its Hollywood Casino at Greektown sportsbook in Detroit will rebrand to ESPN BET this April.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our market-leading sportsbook Hollywood Casino at Greektown will debut as the first ESPN BET-branded sportsbook in our portfolio,” said PENN Entertainment CEO and President, Jay Snowden. “Together with ESPN, we look forward to expanding the ESPN BET brand with our premium retail sportsbooks and creating unique omni-channel experiences at key PENN properties across the country.”

Said Mike Morrison, Vice President ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy: “Growing the ESPN BET brand is essential in increasing our market share and ultimately reaching a podium position. Our commitment to that shows in a variety of ways from new markets to our first retail presence, and we cannot wait to open ESPN BET inside Hollywood Casino at Greektown for fans in Michigan ahead of some key sporting events.”

In addition, ESPN regional radio talent will be hosting events throughout the year at PENN’s retail sportsbooks. PENN operates 32 retail sportsbooks across its properties.