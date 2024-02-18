NHL Presidents Day Doubleheader on ESPN Leads Six Exclusive Games this Week

Presidents Day Doubleheader features Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues at 1 p.m. ET and Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN



The NHL season continues this week with six exclusive games across ESPN, ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with a Presidents Day ESPN doubleheader on Monday between the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues – both hanging on to a Wild Card spot in their respective conferences – at 1 p.m. ET and the Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday, the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, the Nashville Predators face off against the Los Angeles Kings as both clubs try to remain in playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Closing out the week’s exclusive game schedule is an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader, beginning with the St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings – each making their second exclusive game appearance of the week – at 12 p.m. ET. The Metropolitan Division’s first place New York Rangers battle the third place Philadelphia Flyers in a tightly contested division showdown at 3 p.m. ET.

Pearl Jam

During Saturday’s ABC doubleheader, Grammy Award-winning rock band Pearl Jam debuts their new track “Dark Matter” as a part of ESPN’s ABC Hockey Saturday promo campaign.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with host John Buccigross alongside analyst AJ Mleczko as they cover top storylines from around the league, including latest trade rumors from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan ahead of trade deadline.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are two Chicago Blackhawks appearances with rookie sensation Connor Bedard making his return to the lineup after a 14-game absence due to a broken jaw. The Blackhawks take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, and later in the week on Friday when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 8:30 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.



