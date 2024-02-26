Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Atlantic Division Showdown Between Panthers and Red Wings at 3 p.m. ET
- The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and ESPN+
- 39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
Coming off a remarkable Stadium Series weekend in New Jersey, the NHL season continues this week with six exclusive matchups beginning Tuesday, February 27, with an ESPN+/Hulu double header. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Sabres face former teammate Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Later that night, the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars take on the Nathan MacKinnon-led Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Thursday, another doubleheader goes down across ESPN+/Hulu and ESPN. First up, Sebastian Aho leads the Carolina Hurricanesas they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Next up, in their second ESPN+/Hulu appearance of the week, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Chicago Blackhawks and rookie sensation Connor Bedard at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
ABC Hockey Saturday returns with an Atlantic Division showdown between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings – who currently sit in a wild card position and are attempting to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 – at 3 p.m. ET. The night caps off with an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive at 7 p.m. ET, with the defending 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights making the trip east to face the Buffalo Sabres for an interconference matchup.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Thursday, Arda Öcal hosts alongside analyst Kevin Weekes to cover trade deadline rumors with Emily Kaplan and Breaking the Ice returns with ESPN’s Blake Bolden and Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers
The Sabres (27-27-4) and Casey Mittelstadt, who recently helped his team notch a season-best three straight wins, take on the second-ranked Panthers (38-16-4) in an Atlantic Division matchup.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Just three points separating the Stars (35-16-8) and the Avalanche (35-19-5) in division rankings, the puck drops on this highly contested Western Conference matchup at Ball Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Blake Bolden
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Thursday, Feb. 29
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point continues this week with Arda Öcal hosting alongside analyst Kevin Weekes as they cover top storylines from around the league ahead of Hurricanes at Blue Jackets and Avalanche at Blackhawks including a Goal Mouth shootout challenge with Nick the Goalie and Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets
In only their second meeting of the season, the Metropolitan Division’s second-ranked Hurricanes (34-18-6) take on the Blue Jackets (19-28-10) at Nationwide Arena.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks
The Avalanche (35-19-5) face the Blackhawks (15-39-5) and star rookie Connor Bedard, who aim for a home win at United Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Saturday, March 2
|3 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings
The puck drops on ABC Hockey Saturday with the Panthers (38-16-4) and Matthew Tkachuk facing off against the Red Wings (32-20-6) and Alex DeBrincat in an Atlantic Division matchup.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres
The Knights (32-19-7) and league-leading goaltender in save percentage, Adin Hill, travel to the Sabres (27-27-4) who make their second ESPN+/Hulu exclusive appearance this week.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Arda Öcal
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are two highlighted appearances each by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
