Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- Edmonton Oilers Attempt to Tie NHL Single-Season Consecutive Wins Record Against Defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu at 10 p.m. ET; Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils Get Evening Started at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu
- Tampa Bay Lightning Face the New York Islanders Thursday in Primetime at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
- ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader features St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres at 1 p.m. ET followed by Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+; Seattle Kraken Close Out the Night at the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
- 29 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
Coming off a remarkable All-Star Weekend in Toronto, the NHL season continues this week with six exclusive matchups beginning Tuesday, February 6, with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan Mackinnon visit the New Jersey Devils. Later that night, the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, who won the All-Star Skills Competition this past weekend, aim to make history as they try to tie the NHL single-season consecutive wins record (17) when they face the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
Thursday, the puck drops in primetime for an ESPN matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and league points leader, Nikita Kucherov, and the New York Islanders – led by Brock Nelson who leads the team in goals – at 8 p.m. ET from UBS Arena. In a rare night of role reversals, play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough hosts in studio alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan as they swap their usual game commentary roles during wraps and intermissions, while John Buccigross, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban form a rare game commentator trio for the night’s action.
ABC Hockey Saturday returns with a doubleheader this week and an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive to cap off the night. Coverage of the packed day begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with The Point pregame show on ABC and ESPN+. The St. Louis Blues visit the Buffalo Sabresand Tage Thompson, who will face his former team at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Following at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Washington Capitals and Dylan Strome, who tops the team’s leaderboard in points and goals, travel to the Atlantic Division’s top-ranked Boston Bruins to face off against David Pastrnak, who ranks third in the league for points and goals. Closing out the night, the Seattle Krakentake on the Philadelphia Flyers at its goals and points leader Travis Konecny at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and again on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Thursday, Arda Öcal hosts alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan as ESPN’sBlake Bolden joins for a demo with Islanders’ Anders Lee. Saturday, ahead of a full day of hockey, John Buccigross hosts alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban as they cover storylines from around the league including a preview of Capitals at Bruins later that day.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils
The Avalanche (32-14-3) and netminder Alexandar Georgiev, who recorded the most saves among the eight goaltenders during the recent All-Star Skills competition, take on the Devils (24-20-3) and leader in points and assists, Jesper Bratt for an interconference matchup at the Prudential Center.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko In Studio: Arda Öcal,Kevin Weekes
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
The Pacific Division’s third ranked Oilers (29-15-1) make a run at history as they attempt to tie the NHL single-season consecutive wins record when they face the second-place Golden Knights (29-15-6) in a pivotal division matchup at T-Mobile Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Thursday, Feb. 8
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal is joined by analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan as the team explores storylines from around the league including a demo with ESPN’s Blake Bolden with Islanders’ Anders Lee.
|Host: Arda Öcal Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
The Lightning (27-18-5) and Brayden Point, who has scored at least one goal in each of their last three matchups, take on the Islanders (20-17-12) and defenseman Noah Dobson, who leads the team in points and assists.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban In Studio: Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by John Buccigross is joined by analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban as the team explores storylines from around the league including a demo with ESPN’s Blake Bolden with Capitals’ Tom Wilson.
|Host: John Buccigross Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|1 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres
The Blues (26-21-2) and Casey Mittelstadt, who leads the team in points and assists, take on the Sabres (22-23-4) and their top goal scorer JJ Peterka for an interconference matchup at KeyBank Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
The Capitals (22-18-7) and team assists leader John Carlson face the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins (31-9-9) and captain Brad Marchand at TD Garden.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers
The Kraken (21-19-10) and goaltender Joey Daccordwho sits fifth in the league for save percentage, take on the third-ranked Metropolitan Division Flyers (25-19-6) at the Wells Fargo Center.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Kevin Weekes In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews as they host the New York Islanders on Monday at 7 p.m. ET and then on Wednesday host the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson at 7 p.m. ET.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu
- All-Star player roundtable
- Grading the Sean Monahan trade (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Tuesday: Cross-sport look at some of the longest winning streaks (ahead of Oilers-Knights on Tuesday night)
- Wednesday: NHL awards watch (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Thursday: How Patrick Roy is fitting in with the Isles — and what comes next
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
[email protected]