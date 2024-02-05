Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Edmonton Oilers Attempt to Tie NHL Single-Season Consecutive Wins Record Against Defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu at 10 p.m. ET; Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils Get Evening Started at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

Tampa Bay Lightning Face the New York Islanders Thursday in Primetime at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader features St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres at 1 p.m. ET followed by Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+; Seattle Kraken Close Out the Night at the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

29 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Coming off a remarkable All-Star Weekend in Toronto, the NHL season continues this week with six exclusive matchups beginning Tuesday, February 6, with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan Mackinnon visit the New Jersey Devils. Later that night, the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, who won the All-Star Skills Competition this past weekend, aim to make history as they try to tie the NHL single-season consecutive wins record (17) when they face the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

Thursday, the puck drops in primetime for an ESPN matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and league points leader, Nikita Kucherov, and the New York Islanders – led by Brock Nelson who leads the team in goals – at 8 p.m. ET from UBS Arena. In a rare night of role reversals, play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough hosts in studio alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan as they swap their usual game commentary roles during wraps and intermissions, while John Buccigross, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban form a rare game commentator trio for the night’s action.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns with a doubleheader this week and an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive to cap off the night. Coverage of the packed day begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with The Point pregame show on ABC and ESPN+. The St. Louis Blues visit the Buffalo Sabresand Tage Thompson, who will face his former team at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Following at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Washington Capitals and Dylan Strome, who tops the team’s leaderboard in points and goals, travel to the Atlantic Division’s top-ranked Boston Bruins to face off against David Pastrnak, who ranks third in the league for points and goals. Closing out the night, the Seattle Krakentake on the Philadelphia Flyers at its goals and points leader Travis Konecny at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and again on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Thursday, Arda Öcal hosts alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan as ESPN’sBlake Bolden joins for a demo with Islanders’ Anders Lee. Saturday, ahead of a full day of hockey, John Buccigross hosts alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban as they cover storylines from around the league including a preview of Capitals at Bruins later that day.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews as they host the New York Islanders on Monday at 7 p.m. ET and then on Wednesday host the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson at 7 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.



