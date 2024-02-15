Soccer This Week on ESPN Platforms: U.S. Women’s National Team Return to International Competition; LALIGA, Bundesliga, and More

U.S. Women’s National Team in competitive tournament on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

LALIGA: League leading Real Madrid, FC Barcelona in action this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen look to continue unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season

ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes present CONCACAF W Gold Cup – the U.S. Women’s National Team’s first international competition since 2023 World Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team will kick off its first international competition since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10:15 p.m. ET. The match against the winner of Guyana-Dominican Republic – the W Gold Cup preliminary round – at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., will air live in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and stream on ESPN+.

ESPN’s lead Spanish-language play-by-play commentator Fernando Palomo and former women’s soccer coach Natalia Astrain. On ESPN Deportes, Mauricio Pedroza and Herculez Gomez will host editions of Ahora o Nunca live on weekdays (Monday – Friday) from the stadiums in Los Angeles and Carson, with Juliana Salazar, Juanxo Valverde, and Stephanie Cheverri reporting from Houston and San Diego.

ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will begin U.S. Spanish-language coverage of the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. ET, with three preliminary round matches, and conclude on Sunday, March 10 with the title match.

W Gold Cup: USWNT Group Stage Matches :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Tue, Feb 20 10:15 p.m. vs. Guyana/Dominican Republic Fernando Palomo and Natalia Astrain ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Fri, Feb 23 10:15 p.m. vs. Argentina Palomo and Astrain ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 26 10:15 p.m. vs. Mexico Julia Headley and Desirée Monsiváis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

LALIGA: Celta Vigo hosts Barcelona; league leaders Real Madrid; Athletic Club-Girona in top-five matchup on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona travel to Vigo, Spain, to face Celta Vigo at Estadio Municipal de Balaídos on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Commentators: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and reporter Sid Lowe (English). Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish).

Rayo Vallecano will host the league-leading Real Madrid and its collection of stars – Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and others – on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 a.m. ET. Mark Donaldson, Oscar Pareja (English), Richard Mendez, and Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) will handle match commentary.

On Monday at 3 p.m. ET, the top matchup of Matchday 25 in LALIGA pits the Williams brothers – Nico and Iñaki – and Athletic Club against Girona and Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk, whose 14 goals in 22 matches leads the Catalan club in its best season in the league. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Palomo, and Biscayart (Spanish) will call the game.

LALIGA – Matchday 25 schedule:

Bundesliga: Undefeated Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen in action Saturday at FC Heidenheim

Manager Xabi Alonso is leading the undefeated Bayer Leverkusen to the best record by a club in the top-four leagues in Europe – Bundesliga, English Premier League, LALIGA, and Serie A. Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, Leverkusen will visit FC Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena in Heidenheim, Germany. The upcoming match will be the club’s first Bundesliga action since last Saturday’s emphatic 3-0 home victory over FC Bayern München.

On Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, live look-ins to five matches: VfL Wolfsburg-Borussia Dortmund; FC Heidenheim-Bayer Leverkusen; SV Darmstadt-VfB Stuttgart; FSV Mainz-FC Augsburg; and FSV Hoffenheim-FC Union Berlin.

Bundesliga Matchday 22 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 16 2:20 p.m. FC Köln vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sat, Feb 17 9:20 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. SV Darmstadt vs, VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. FSV Mainz vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:20 a.m. FSV Hoffenheim vs. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 12:20 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sun, Feb 18 9:20 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 11:20 a.m. VfL Bochum vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+

Eredivisie: Undefeated PSV Eindhoven hosts Heracles, Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

PSV Eindhoven, led by U.S. Men’s National Team’s Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi, is unbeaten in the Eredivisie through 21 matches. On Friday, at 2 p.m. ET, the club hosts Heracles at home – the Philips Stadion – in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Eredivisie Matchday 22 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Feb 16 2 p.m. PSV vs. Heracles ESPN+ Sat, Feb 17 12:40 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ Sun, Feb 18 8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. N.E.C. ESPN+ 10:40 a.m. Feyenoord vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+

