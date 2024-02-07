Title Race Saturday: Simultaneous Top-two Matches in LALIGA and Bundesliga Headline Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms
- Top-two teams – Real Madrid and Girona FC – battle for first place in LALIGA on Saturday
- Exclusively on ESPN+: In the Bundesliga on Saturday, Leverkusen takes on defending champion FC Bayern München
- Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven at Volendam on Saturday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
On Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will be the U.S. home for two simultaneous title races in LALIGA and the Bundesliga, two of the top-four leagues in world soccer:
- Real Madrid-Girona FC: Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid host Girona FC with both teams separated by two points and are currently the odd-on favorites to win the LALIGA title this season. Ian Darke, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the game.
- Atop the Bundesliga standings, Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in 30 games in all competitions as they travel to Allianz Arena in Munich to face defending Bundesliga champions FCBayern München and its high-scoring forward Harry Kane. Play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Archie Rhind-Tutt will call the match in English alongside pitch-side- reporter Thomas Hitzlesperger.
LALIGA: FC Barcelona vs. Granada
On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Granada at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).
LALIGA – Matchday 24 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Feb 9
|3 p.m.
|Cadiz vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Feb 10
|8 a.m.
|Alavés vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|noon
|ESPNFC Pregame
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Girona
Ian Darke, Stewart Robson (English) Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish)
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|ESPNFC Postgame (immediately following the match)
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 11
|8 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Granada
Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English)
Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish)
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Feb 12
|3 p.m.
|Almería vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg
On Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m., Bundesliga’s No. 4 Borussia Dortmund hosts SC Freiburg (No. 7) in another key matchup in the Bundesliga.
Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Darmstadt 98, SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 21 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Feb 9
|2:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 10
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Darmstadt 98
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|noon
|ESPNFC Pregame
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München
Derek Rae, Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlesperger reporting pitch-side (English)
Ken Garay, Barak Fever (Spanish)
|ESPN+
|ESPNFC Postgame (immediately following the match)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 11
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (18-2-0) face Volendam at home, Saturday at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+
PSV Eindhoven and its U.S. Men’s National Team stars Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi, travel to Kras Stadion to take on Volendam on Matchday 21, exclusively on ESPN+ at 10:45 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).
Eredivisie Matchday 21 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat Feb 10
|2 p.m.
|Almere City FC vs. AZ
|ESPN+
|Sun Feb 11
|8:30 a.m.
|sc Heerenveen vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|FC Volendam vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
