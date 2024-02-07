Title Race Saturday: Simultaneous Top-two Matches in LALIGA and Bundesliga Headline Strong Week of Soccer on ESPN Platforms

Top-two teams – Real Madrid and Girona FC – battle for first place in LALIGA on Saturday

Exclusively on ESPN+: In the Bundesliga on Saturday, Leverkusen takes on defending champion FC Bayern München

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven at Volendam on Saturday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

ESPN+ Presents Title Race Saturday

On Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will be the U.S. home for two simultaneous title races in LALIGA and the Bundesliga, two of the top-four leagues in world soccer:

Real Madrid-Girona FC: Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid host Girona FC with both teams separated by two points and are currently the odd-on favorites to win the LALIGA title this season. Ian Darke, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the game.

Atop the Bundesliga standings, Manager Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in 30 games in all competitions as they travel to Allianz Arena in Munich to face defending Bundesliga champions FCBayern München and its high-scoring forward Harry Kane. Play-by-play commentator Derek Rae and analyst Archie Rhind-Tutt will call the match in English alongside pitch-side- reporter Thomas Hitzlesperger.

LALIGA: FC Barcelona vs. Granada

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, striker Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Granada at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).

LALIGA – Matchday 24 schedule:

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg

On Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m., Bundesliga’s No. 4 Borussia Dortmund hosts SC Freiburg (No. 7) in another key matchup in the Bundesliga.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Darmstadt 98, SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 21 Schedule:

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (18-2-0) face Volendam at home, Saturday at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+

PSV Eindhoven and its U.S. Men’s National Team stars Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi, travel to Kras Stadion to take on Volendam on Matchday 21, exclusively on ESPN+ at 10:45 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 21 Schedule:

