UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria | Saturday, Feb. 17

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Anaheim, CA., with UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria. The signature event will be live from the Honda Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event
- It’s undisputed vs undefeated in the main event, as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski (26-3), who has held his belt for more than 1,500 days, looks to defend his title for the sixth time. Topuria, currently at 14-0 with 12 wins via stoppage, is determined to remain undefeated and capture his first title.
Co-Main Event
- Top ranked contenders No. 3 middleweight Robert Whittaker and No. 6 Paulo Costa face off in the co-main event. Whittaker (25-7), a former UFC middleweight champion and 2012 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, looks to deliver a flawless performance and find his way back to title contention. Costa (14-2), is determined to move up the rankings by stopping Whittaker and adding to his 11 KO wins.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- 8 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-5), who earned his UFC contract on the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, squares off with undefeated No. 10 Ian Machado Garry (13-0).
- 2 ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) looks to add to his current nine fight win streak as he goes up against former double champion and 2008 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, No. 3 Henry Cejudo (16-3).
- 15 ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez (11-2 1NC) faces finisher Roman Kopylov (12-2).
On The Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
2/15
|8 p.m.
|UFC 298 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs. Topuria
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri.,
2/16
|2:30 p.m.
|UFC 298 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs. Topuria
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat.,
2/17
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 298 Presented by Bud Light: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 298 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Ilia Topuria
|UFC Featherweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
|Undercard
|Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry
|Undercard
|Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo
|Undercard
|Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern
|Undercard
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa
|Undercard
|Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
|Undercard
|Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
|6:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow
|Undercard
|Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn
|Undercard
|Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick
