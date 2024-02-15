UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria | Saturday, Feb. 17

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria | Saturday, Feb. 17

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Anaheim, CA., with UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria. The signature event will be live from the Honda Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

  • It’s undisputed vs undefeated in the main event, as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski (26-3), who has held his belt for more than 1,500 days, looks to defend his title for the sixth time. Topuria, currently at 14-0 with 12 wins via stoppage, is determined to remain undefeated and capture his first title.

Co-Main Event

  • Top ranked contenders No. 3 middleweight Robert Whittaker and No. 6 Paulo Costa face off in the co-main event. Whittaker (25-7), a former UFC middleweight champion and 2012 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, looks to deliver a flawless performance and find his way back to title contention. Costa (14-2), is determined to move up the rankings by stopping Whittaker and adding to his 11 KO wins.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

  • 8 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-5), who earned his UFC contract on the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, squares off with undefeated No. 10 Ian Machado Garry (13-0).
  • 2 ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) looks to add to his current nine fight win streak as he goes up against former double champion and 2008 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, No. 3 Henry Cejudo (16-3).
  • 15 ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez (11-2 1NC) faces finisher Roman Kopylov (12-2).

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On The Call

  • Jon Anik will call the action alongside former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu.,

2/15

 8 p.m. UFC 298 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
Fri.,
2/16		 2:30 p.m. UFC 298 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN+
5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN2
8 p.m. UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
Sat.,

2/17

 6:30 p.m. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
8 p.m. UFC 298 Presented by Bud Light: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
10 p.m. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish) 
1 a.m.* UFC 298 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Ilia Topuria UFC Featherweight Championship
Co-Main Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Undercard Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry
Undercard Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo
Undercard Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
8 p.m. Feature Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern
Undercard Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa
Undercard Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
Undercard Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
6:30 p.m. Feature Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow
Undercard Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn
Undercard Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

 

