UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria | Saturday, Feb. 17

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

Subscribe to ESPN+ Here

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Anaheim, CA., with UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria. The signature event will be live from the Honda Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

It’s undisputed vs undefeated in the main event, as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski (26-3), who has held his belt for more than 1,500 days, looks to defend his title for the sixth time. Topuria, currently at 14-0 with 12 wins via stoppage, is determined to remain undefeated and capture his first title.

Co-Main Event

Top ranked contenders No. 3 middleweight Robert Whittaker and No. 6 Paulo Costa face off in the co-main event. Whittaker (25-7), a former UFC middleweight champion and 2012 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, looks to deliver a flawless performance and find his way back to title contention. Costa (14-2), is determined to move up the rankings by stopping Whittaker and adding to his 11 KO wins.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

8 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-5), who earned his UFC contract on the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, squares off with undefeated No. 10 Ian Machado Garry (13-0).

2 ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) looks to add to his current nine fight win streak as he goes up against former double champion and 2008 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, No. 3 Henry Cejudo (16-3).

15 ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez (11-2 1NC) faces finisher Roman Kopylov (12-2).

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter )

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 2/15 8 p.m. UFC 298 Press Conference: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

2/16 2:30 p.m. UFC 298 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN2 8 p.m. UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 2/17 6:30 p.m. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 298 Presented by Bud Light: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 298 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Volkanovski vs. Topuria ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Ilia Topuria UFC Featherweight Championship Co-Main Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Undercard Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry Undercard Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo Undercard Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov 8 p.m. Feature Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern Undercard Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa Undercard Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera Undercard Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro 6:30 p.m. Feature Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow Undercard Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn Undercard Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]