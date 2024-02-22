10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

7 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC returns to Mexico City with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Royval 2 live from the Mexico City Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 7 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

The event is headlined by an anticipated flyweight rematch between former two-time UFC champion Brandon Moreno (21-7) and recent title challenger and No. 3 ranked, Brandon Royval (15-7). Moreno returns home seeking a big comeback after dropping the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290. Prior to that fight, he was unbeaten in eight of his nine last bouts. Royval raised his hand to replace Amir Albazi when the streaking contender was forced out due to injury, looking to get back on track after landing on the wrong side of the cards in his title clash with Pantoja last December.

Co-Main Event:

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez (16-4) and Brian Ortega (15-3) are set to face off again following their initial meeting nineteen months ago where Ortega suffered a shoulder injury just over four minutes into the fight. This marks Ortega’s return to the Octagon after recovering from his injury. In 2023, Rodriguez competed in two championship bouts. He won the interim featherweight championship by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. While his title unification match against Alexander Volkanovski didn’t end in victory, his win over Emmett showcased his championship caliber, and a similar performance against Ortega would reinforce his elite statusBottom of Form.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action joined by Paul Felder and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 2/23 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Moreno vs. Royval 2 ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Moreno vs. Royval 2 ESPN+ Sat. 2/24 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Moreno vs. Royval 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval Co-Main Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega Undercard Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios Undercard Yazmin Jauregiu vs. Sam Hughes Undercard Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan 7:00 PM Feature Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos Undercard Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca Undercard Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda Undercard Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam Undercard Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar Undercard Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos Undercard Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov

