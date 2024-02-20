VIDEO: 2024 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller (Feb. 20, 2024)

College FootballNFL

VIDEO: 2024 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller (Feb. 20, 2024)

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 16 hours ago
Cleveland, OH - April 29, 2021: Matt Miller on the set of SportsCenter during the 2021 NFL Draft. (Photo by Jared Wickerham / ESPN Images)

On February 20, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller held his first 2024 NFL Draft media call prior to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Miller’s latest two-round mock draft can be found here. His updated prospect ranking list is slated to be released on February 27 on ESPN.com.

Please Note: Approximate timestamps of topics discussed can be found below the video.

:02 – Bears

:04 – Dolphins

:05 – Lions

:08 – Titans

:10 – Falcons

:12 – University of Michigan

:15 – On underclassman and NIL money

:18 – University of Wisconsin

:20 – Ravens

:23 – University of Texas

:25 – University of Georgia

:28 – Notre Dame

:30 – University of Illinois

:32 – University of Southern California

:34 – Colts

:37 – LSU

:39 – Eagles

:41 – Falcons

:43 – Eagles

:45 – Vikings

:47 – University of Miami

:50 – University of Michigan

:51 – Steelers

:53 – University of Georgia

:56 – Penn State

:58 – University of Kentucky & University of Louisville

:59 – Auburn

1:01 – 49ers

Tags
Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 16 hours ago
Photo of Lily Blum

Lily Blum

Based in New York City, Lily Blum is a Senior Publicist with a focus on ESPN’s NFL portfolio.
Back to top button