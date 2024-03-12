Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

Metropolitan Division-Leading New York Rangers Visit Pittsburgh Penguins on ABC Hockey Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Lightning Face Off Against Florida Panthers in the Battle of Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

46 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Following the NHL Trade Deadline and with 37 days remaining in the regular season, the NHL on ESPN continues this week with three exclusive matchups beginning Thursday, March 14, when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hart Trophy candidate Auston Matthews face the Philadelphia Flyers and Travis Konecny at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns at 3 p.m. ET with the Metropolitan Division’s top-ranked New York Rangers and Artemi Panarinmaking the trip to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby. Following at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, the puck drops in the Battle of Florida as Nikita Kucherov, also a Hart Trophy candidate, and the Tampa Bay Lightning – currently in a playoff Wild Card position – take on the league-leading Florida Panthers.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Arda Öcal alongsidereporter Emily Kaplan as they cover top storylines from around the league, including analyst Ryan Callahan joining from on site in Philadelphia ahead of the Flyers who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2020, take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are firmly positioned in an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thursday, March 14 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point continues this week with Arda Öcal hosting alongside reporter Emily Kaplan as they cover top storylines from around the league, including a feature story on Canadiens rising star Cole Caufield. Host: Arda Öcal Reporter: Emily Kaplan 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers The Maple Leafs (37-19-8) make the short trip across the border to visit the Flyers (33-24-8) for their third faceoff of the season. Travis Konecny, who leads the Flyers in points and goals, aim for a home win and to strengthen their hold on a playoff position at the Wells Fargo Center. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ryan Callahan In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan Saturday, March 16 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins The Rangers (42-18-4) and netminder Igor Shesterkin, who recently earned his 13th career shutout in his 200th NHL game, visit the Penguins (28-27-8) at PPG Paints Arena. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 6 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers In a matchup of two teams currently in playoff positions, the Lightning (34-25-6), led by forward Nikita Kucherov, look for their first win of the season against the Panthers (44-17-4) and Sam Reinhart at Amerant Bank Arena. Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the top-ranked Central Division Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson taking on the league-leading Florida Panthers.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]