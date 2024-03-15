Amina Smith Joins ESPN as SportsCenter Anchor

Emmy award winning television host Amina Smith has joined ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter, the network’s signature news and information program. She will begin work on April 2.

For the past three years, Smith has been a multi-platform host and on-air talent with NBC Sports Boston, covering the New England Patriots and hosting flagship programming for the Boston Celtics. In 2022, Smith won a New England Emmy for outstanding Sports Programming – Live as the host of Patriots Pregame Live.

Smith’s career began in 2010 while she was a student at the University of South Carolina where she competed as a track athlete. During that time, she worked with SGTV, the school’s student-run station, where she covered football and Women’s basketball. In 2012 she transferred to the University of Miami, and it was there where she worked in various production and on-air roles for networks such as NBC, ESPNU, FOX and her campus station UMTV.

After graduating, she continued in television, starting at 6 News in Lawrence, Kansas, and then moving into sports roles with Fox Sports, Big Ten Network, BET Networks and Stadium Sports. She had prominent on-air roles with college football and NBA coverage, along other duties.

“Joining ESPN is truly a dream come true,” said Smith. “I’m excited for the opportunity to connect with fans blending my knowledge and passion for sports and entertainment to deliver engaging, fun, and thoughtful content.

“As a former athlete and being surrounded by sports my entire life, ESPN has always been in the picture and I’m ecstatic to finally call the network home – a place where I can continue to show up as my authentic self while connecting with viewers from all walks of life,” she said.

Smith will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Ct.

