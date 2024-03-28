Andscape Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Senior Writer Jesse Washington

Agreement extends the tenure of one of the platform’s leading journalists

Expands Washington’s roles into writing and directing documentary films

Andscape, the Black multimedia content studio from ESPN and Disney, has signed its senior writer and original content creator Jesse Washington to a multi-year contract extension. Washington will continue as one of Andscape’s leading narrative journalists and headlining as a content creator focusing on long and short-form stories at the intersection of the Black identity and culture.

Washington’s first project under his new, wide-ranging agreement is as writer and director of HIP-HOP & THE WHITE HOUSE, a documentary feature exploring the inextricable relationship between the music genre that defines urban America and the most powerful position in the world—the Presidency of the United States of America. The feature will debut on April 22, exclusively on Hulu.

“Jesse is an outstanding storyteller, an accomplished author, and an acclaimed journalist. The versatility, depth, and range of his work have propelled Andscape’s growth,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President and Head of Andscape. “We are thrilled that he will continue to produce great content and expand his reach across our different platforms.”

Washington joined ESPN in January 2015 as a founding writer for the platform, formerly The Undefeated. His first narrative for the platform, The Waco Horror, the heart-wrenching story about the gruesome May 15, 1916 lynching of 19-year-old Black farmhand Jesse Washington in front of a rabid mob of 10,000 in Waco, Texas, signaled the ambition of his work and the Black media entity.

“Andscape represents a tremendous opportunity to tell stories that are crucial to understanding our world,” Washington said. “I appreciate continuing to work with this talented and passionate group of journalists and creators.”

One of Washington’s most recognized projects at ESPN is a January 2021 Outside the Lines report on legendary Georgetown men’s basketball coach John Thompson’s protest of Proposition 42. The story is in I Came as a Shadow, the critically acclaimed autobiography of the legendary coach he co-authored. He also co-authored Lucky Me, the New York Times-bestselling memoir of sports agent Rich Paul.

In 2021, wrote and produced the March On Washington: Keepers Of The Dream, a NatGeo and Andscape documentary tracing the Civil Rights Movement through recollections of the marchers in the 1960s and the experiences of those on the front lines of the current struggle for racial equality. The same year, Washington directed his first short documentary, Bearing Witness: A Portrait of Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd.

Washington revealed the use of a “noose comment” by Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers published in July 2020, which led to an investigation by the university, resulting in Chamber’s resignation in October of the same year.

Before joining Andscape, Washington served as the national race and ethnicity writer at the Associated Press, covering Barack Obama’s historic presidential campaigns. He was also the news agency’s entertainment editor, supervising covering of film, television, music, and celebrities. His additional professional credits include founding Editor-in-Chief of Blaze magazine, the biggest music magazine launch ever, and managing editor of Vibe magazine.

Washington earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Yale University. He has won several professional accolades, including the National Journalism Award from the Asian-American Journalists Association, two top feature awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, and four-time Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 award for column writing in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

