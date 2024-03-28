Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker; LALIGA, NWSL and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Derek Rae leads English commentary for Der Klassiker rivalry match on Saturday; Expansive surround coverage and Bundesliga Watch Party in Atlanta

NWSL’s Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC on Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+

LALIGA’s No. 2 Barcelona host Las Palmas on Saturday; No. 1 Real Madrid host Athletic Club on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

ESPN+ presents Wrexham AFC chasing back-to-back promotion in EFL League Two top-three matchup vs. Mansfield Town on Friday

(click here to watch video)

Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker

ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will showcase Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, on Saturday, Mar. 30, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET with live English (ESPN+, ESPN at 1 p.m. ET) and Spanish-language (ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) pregame shows. The match will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Highlights:

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) will call the game, with pitch-side reporting and analysis from Allianz Arena in München by Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger. Ken Garay and Barak Fever will provide Spanish-language match commentary.

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will host English-language pre-, halftime and post-match shows on ESPN (1 p.m. ET) and ESPN+ (12:30 p.m. ET).

Futbol America’s Sebastian Salazar will be on-site at the Bundesliga Watch Party at MODEx Studio in Atlanta, joined by Bundesliga legend and former US Men’s National Team coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

Der Klassiker on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Thu, Mar 28 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas

Der Klassiker preview with Derek Rae from Munich ESPN+ Fri, Mar 29 8 p.m. ESPNFC ESPN+ Sat, Mar. 30 12:30 pm. Der Klassiker Pregame Special

Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno in Bristol

Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger ESPN+

ESPN (starting at 1 p.m. ET) 1:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München Derek Rae and Stewart Robson(English) Pitch-side Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich & Thomas Hitzlsperger

Ken Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes immediately following the match Der Klassiker Postgame Special Murray and Moreno in Bristol

Pitch-side Reporters: Rhind-Tutt, Friedrich and Hitzlsperger ESPN+ 8 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+ Mon, Apr. 1 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas

Der Klassiker recap with co-hosts Alejandro Moreno and Sebastian Salazar ESPN+

*subject to change

More live action from Bundesliga on ESPN+

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 27 Schedule:

*Subject to change

LALIGA: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club; Barcelona vs. Las Palmas

On Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski host Las Palmas at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English) and Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match.

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham host Athletic Club at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match.

ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) pregame, halftime, and postgame shows around both matches this weekend.

LALIGA – Matchday 30 schedule:

*Subject to change

NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC

With two straight wins to kick off the season, Kansas City Current return to their new CPKC Stadium to host forward Messiah Bright and Angel City FC, Saturday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN+. Saturday’s game will be Kansas City’s second on ABC and ESPN platforms, after their 5-4 home victory over Portland Thorns FC to open the season on March 16.

Commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English) and Cristina Alexander, Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.

English League Two: Wrexham AFC vs Mansfield Town

Wrexham AFC hosts Mansfield Town in a matchup between two of the top three clubs in EFL League Two on Friday at 11 a.m. ET, live from StoK Cae Ras in Wrexham, exclusively on ESPN+. Wrexham is chasing its second promotion in as many seasons. The top three finishers in League Two earn automatic promotion to League One, the third tier of the soccer pyramid in England.

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (23-3-0) face NEC, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

On Saturday, PSV Eindhoven continues their 26-game streak without a loss as they travel to Goffertstadion in Nijmegen to face NECNijmegen exclusively on ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 27 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –