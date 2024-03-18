Calling on Cleveland: ESPN Is the Exclusive Home of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball for the 29th Year

All 67 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, March 20-April 7

1 Seeds: South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas

For the 29th year, ESPN returns as the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. ESPN has every angle and all 67 games from the 2024 championship covered, beginning Wednesday, March 20, with the First Four. March Madness women’s basketball on ESPN platforms is presented by Capital One with matchups available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

The championship culminates with the NCAA Women’s Final Four (April 5 & 7) live from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. For the second straight season, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball championship game will be broadcast on ABC, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7 with a special one-hour pregame show. A year ago, the 2023 national championship game delivered a record-setting 9.9 million viewers, capping a historic tournament.

The opening weekend will feature numerous top matchups, including the overall No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks against the winner of Scared Heart/Presbyterian (Fri, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN). Other games featuring the top seeds include: No. 1 Iowa vs. the winner of Holy Cross/UT Martin (Sat, 3 p.m. ET ABC); No. 1 USC faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN); and No. 1 Texas hosts Drexel on ESPNU (Fri, 3 p.m. ET).

Championship Caliber Teams Take on Coverage En Route to Cleveland

ESPN will deploy two top-tier studio teams for NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T throughout the First Four and First/Second Rounds. SportsCenter’s Elle Duncan, who hosted women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm throughout the regular season, will team up with analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter.

Kelsey Riggs, host of ACC Huddle, Nothing But Net and a SportsCenter regular, will lead the other studio team, joined by analysts Nikki Fargas and Chiney Ogwumike to round out the early rounds.

Heading into the second weekend of play, Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike will bring fans wall-to-wall coverage of the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds during NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T. This group will then descend on Cleveland for the Women’s Final Four, with Hall of Fame coach Carolyn Peck bringing her insight to the studio for the semifinals and championship.

Postseason coverage will feature a new addition – rules analyst Lisa Mattingly, who joins from the first tip through the final buzzer.

Commentator pairings and locations for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be announced in the coming days.

The Pat McAfee Show Live from Iowa

The Pat McAfee Show will celebrate the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship with a live show from the University of Iowa on Friday, March 22. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear live in Iowa among many other folks who are excited and ready to acknowledge the greatness of March Madness. The show is simulcast noon – 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, The Pat McAfee Show channel on YouTube and ESPN+. The final 2-3ish p.m. hour is available on ESPN+ and YouTube.

SEC Network

SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the eight men’s and seven women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in both NCAA Tournaments. Hosts Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts throughout the two tournaments, including SEC Network studio analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback, Patric Young, with 2021 No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft Charli Collier joining as a guest analyst to provide insight for early rounds of action. Steffi Sorensen will be joining the SEC Now team during the Final Four, should an SEC squad advance to Cleveland.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s signature basketball show Nothing But Net will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s four men’s and eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournaments, airing nightly on the days ACC programs play their games. A rotating cast of ACCN men’s and women’s college basketball analysts, including Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta, Muffet McGraw, Joel Berry II, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock, will offer insight and analysis alongside hosts Kelsey Riggs and Justin Walters. Plus, ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show covering all things ACC sports with hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, will air daily at 4 p.m., with analysis, insights and interviews with players and coaches across the conference.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com broke down the bracket with everything fans need to know about all 68 teams. Content ahead of the first round will include:

Profiles on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and a look at how the Pac-12 is looking to make a statement in its final NCAA Tournament

Ranking the top 25 players in the NCAA Championship Tournament

Final Four picks and bold predictions, including which 1-seed has the toughest path to Cleveland

The best duos in March Madness

On-site coverage, live reaction and takeaways from each day of games

Charlie Creme will re-seed the field at the conclusion of each round

Updated top 25 player rankings ahead of the Sweet 16 and Final Four

Continued coverage of South Carolina’s quest for a perfect season and Iowa’s push to return to the Final Four

New Theme Music

ESPN worked closely with women’s audio mission composer Chanell Crichlow to create a new musical theme for the Women’s Tournament that highlights the excitement of the NCAAs. Crichlow previously collaborated with ESPN in 2022 through a Title IX songwriting course.

2024 Tournament Challenge

Brackets for the women’s games opened on Selection Sunday. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/tcwomen. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

Last year’s ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge saw a 41% increase in total brackets, part of the significant upward trend in the popularity of women’s sports.

Returning sponsors Capital One and Nissan are joined by Allstate to sponsor the Women’s Tournament Challenge, while Invesco QQQ will sponsor the Women’s Second Chance Bracket in its inaugural year.

Women’s Final Four MegaCast Options

ESPN’s one-of-a-kind production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will deploy multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Fan-favorite The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T returns for its third year featuring collegiate and WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The dynamic duo will once again bring their signature banter and unique perspective to fans, live from the BTS set inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. There will be no shortage of star power with guests from across the spectrum of sports and pop culture. The show will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the semifinal games, then will air on ESPN and ESPN+ for Sunday’s championship.

Additional MegaCast feeds includes:

Beyond the Rim (ESPN+): Provides an aerial camera view with the main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed

Provides an aerial camera view with the main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed On the Rail (ESPN+): Tracks game action along one full length of the floor from end to end. The stream will feature natural sound and replays

Enhanced Coverage

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will feature more games on ABC and ESPN than ever before

Fans will see an enhanced studio presence, with 19 studio shows throughout the course of the championship

Saturday’s open practices of the two championship-bound teams will air on ESPN2, starting at 1:30 p.m.

This postseason, AT&T is sponsoring a digital live show for the first time. “The Wrap-Up Presented by AT&T” will offer in-depth analysis from the games of the day. The show can be streamed live across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN app.

In addition to the enhanced programming for the 2024 Women’s NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, Holly Rowe will be reporting on-site at Iowa during the First and Second Rounds to cover Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform First Four Wed, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. 16 Presbyterian vs. No. 16 Scared Heart ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 12 Columbia vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt ESPNU Thu, Mar 21 7 p.m. No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 11 Auburn ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 16 UT Martin vs. No. 16 Holy Cross ESPN2 First Round Fri, Mar 22 11 a.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN2 11:30 a.m. No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina ESPN2 Noon No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio State ESPN 1:30 p.m. No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 16 Presbyterian/Scared Heart vs. No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke ESPNEWS 3 p.m. No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas ESPNU 3:30 p.m. No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU ESPN 4:30 p.m. No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 12 Columbia/Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPNU 10 p.m. No. 15 Norfolk State vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN2 10:30 p.m. No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska ESPNU Sat, Mar 23 Noon No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee ESPN 1 p.m. No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn ABC 1:30 p.m. No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas ESPNEWS 2 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:15 p.m. No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 16 UT Martin/Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Arizona/Auburn vs. No. 6 Syracuse ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma ESPNEWS 4:15 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 4:30 p.m. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Southern California ESPN 4:45 PM No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia ESPN2 6:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 7 Creighton ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga ESPN2 9:30 p.m. No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah ESPNU Second Round Sun, Mar 24 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Mon, Mar 25 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 7:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPNU 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Sweet 16 Fri, Mar 29 2 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Sweet 16Game 1 ESPN Sat, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 3:30 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC 5:30 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 8 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Sun, Mar 31 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC 3 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Elite 8 ABC Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:15 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN 9:15 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN Final Four Fri, Apr 5 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1 ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2 ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 6 1:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 7 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change

WBIT Coverage

The preliminary rounds of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (March 21-28) can be streamed live on ESPN+, while the semifinal games on Monday, April 1 will air on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The WBIT Championship is slated to air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3. Pam Ward and Isis Young will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game.