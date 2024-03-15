ESPN Announces Gymnastics Postseason Commentator Pairings for Conference Championships, NCAA Regionals and the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships

Three-Time Olympian John Roethlisberger and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman to Announce National Championship on ABC, Semifinals on ESPN2; Taylor Davis Makes NCAA Gymnastics Championship Sideline Reporting Debut

ESPN+ “Stream Team” Comprised of 2008 Olympic Silver Medalists Samantha Peszek and Bridget Sloan, Former Collegiate Stars Kennedy Baker and Anastasia Webb

ESPN’s unparalleled production of NCAA Gymnastics reaches its crescendo with the postseason tumbling into action in March and April, starting with conference championship coverage across ESPN platforms and concluding with the ABC broadcast of the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

NCAA Championships

ABC is the home of the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships for the fourth consecutive season, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal rounds stick the landing on Thursday, April 18 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 4:30 p.m. and Semifinal II 9 p.m. Three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and ESPN reporter Taylor Davis will be on the televised call for the Championship Final and Semifinals. This is the trio’s television debut for ESPN and ABC’s NCAA Championship coverage.

ESPN will once again feature “Stream Team” commentary on ESPN+ for a unique complementary offering surrounding the championship. 2008 Olympic silver medalists and former NCAA standouts Samantha Peszek and Bridget Sloan will commentate the vault and beam, while four-time NCAA Champion and former Oklahoma Sooners standout Anastasia Webb will pair up with 11-time All-American and Gator great Kennedy Baker to commentate bars and floor. In addition, the quad box all-around stream returns to ESPN+, featuring every routine and every apparatus supplemented by natural sound from championship action at Dickies Arena.

Full details surrounding ESPN’s coverage from Fort Worth will be announced in the coming weeks.

NCAA Regionals

ESPN+ will once again showcase real-time regional action of every gymnast and apparatus as teams tumble toward Fort Worth, with leaps and layouts from Ann Arbor, Mich. and Fayetteville, Ark. slated for April 4 and 6, and Gainesville, Fla. and Berkeley, Calif. flipping into action April 5 and 7. Jason Ross Jr. and Kennedy Baker are set to announce the Ann Arbor Regional, Alex Perlman and Anastasia Webb are featured in the Fayetteville Regional, the duo of John Roethlisberger and Samantha Peszek are slated for the Gainesville Regional, with Olympic legends Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke pairing up for the Berkeley Regional.

Conference Championships

ESPN platforms are teaming up to take on Conference Championship Saturday with a full day of conference championship action presented for Saturday, March 23. From New Orleans, SEC Network has complete coverage of both sessions of the SEC Gymnastics Championship, as John Roethlisberger, Samantha Peszek and Taylor Davis will announce both the afternoon (3:30 p.m.) and evening (8 p.m.) quads live. In a year of firsts for the newly minted sport for the ACC, the first ever ACC Gymnastics Championship is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Bart Conner, Kathy Johnson Clarke and Taylor Tannebaum will be live from Greensboro for the history-making meet. The Big 12 Gymnastics Championship will be carried live in primetime on ESPNU and ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m., with Alex Perlman, Bridget Sloan and Lauren Sisler on the call.

Programming details and production assignments are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.