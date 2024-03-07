ESPN Celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8 with its Fifth All-Women’s NBA Broadcast of the Season

Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Becky Hammon and Ramona Shelburne Lead All-Women’s NBA Today and NBA Countdown Shows on March 8

175 Women Contribute to ESPN’s NBA Coverage; ESPN Production Staff and Personnel to Have Their Roles Showcased on Air

International Women’s Day to be Celebrated with Content Across ESPN Platforms, Including Live Events on ESPN+

For the third consecutive year, ESPN’s NBA coverage will celebrate International Women’s Day with all-women led game and studio broadcasts on Friday, March 8. This year, the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Play-by-play voice Beth Mowins, Monica McNutt and reporter Katie George will form ESPN’s all-women’s broadcast team. It marks the fifth time this season that ESPN has deployed an all-women’s team for an NBA game.

“This is truly a celebration of what happens regularly on ESPN’s NBA property – women occupying key positions on camera and behind it,” said Laurie Privitera, ESPN Producer. “I’m so proud to be part of our coverage on Friday because it underscores how we show up every day.”

Behind the camera, coverage will be led by an all-women ESPN staff who contributes to ESPN’s NBA game and studio property year-round. The pivotal roles span across several ESPN teams, including production, operations, transmissions, social media, graphics, stats, social media, and more. In total, 175 women will contribute to ESPN’s NBA coverage across platforms on Friday, the majority of whom contribute to ESPN’s NBA property on a daily basis.

ESPN NBA Studio

Women will also continue to lead ESPN’s NBA studio programming on International Women’s Day as Malika Andrews hosts both NBA Today (3-4 p.m. ET) and NBA Countdown (7-7:30 p.m.) from ESPN’s Los Angeles Production Center. ESPN NBA commentators, including analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Becky Hammon and senior writer Ramona Shelburne, will join Andrews for both shows on ESPN.

More production highlights:

NBA players discussing the important women in their lives;

Video scroll on NBA Today and NBA Countdown of the names for all 175 women who are contributing to the NBA coverage on March 8;

Shout-outs from ESPN NBA commentators to their behind-the-scenes colleagues;

Footage of women working in their production and operations roles in Cleveland, Bristol and Los Angeles.

All ESPN NBA games and studio programming is also available on the ESPN App.

In addition to ESPN’s NBA coverage, several women’s sports events will be available March 8 on ESPN+:

NCAA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships;

Women’s College Basketball Conference Tournament games – Atlantic 10, Southern, Big 12; SIAC, American East, ASUN, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference, Ohio Valley;

Regular season college softball, lacrosse, tennis, gymnastics and water polo;

2024 WSL Championship Tour: MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal;

F1 Academy Saudi Arabia Race 1.

Additional International Women’s Day content on ESPN platforms will include:

SportsCenter : Will feature an essay penned by Hannah Storm that provides a contemporary look at women making history in sports through competition, coaching, the executive level and in the media;

Will feature an essay penned by Hannah Storm that provides a contemporary look at women making history in sports through competition, coaching, the executive level and in the media; First Take : Year in Women’s Sports video montage;

Year in Women’s Sports video montage; com will publish “Shooting Touch,” a piece by Mark Fainaru-Wada and Willie Weinbaum on the story of women and girls in Rwanda overcoming patriarchy and poverty and now living healthier lives thanks to a non-profit that has brought basketball to their villages. A video feature on this story, “A Chance to Play,” is available for teams to amplify;

will publish “Shooting Touch,” a piece by and on the story of women and girls in Rwanda overcoming patriarchy and poverty and now living healthier lives thanks to a non-profit that has brought basketball to their villages. A video feature on this story, “A Chance to Play,” is available for teams to amplify; ESPN Social: The ESPN social media team will shine a spotlight on the diverse women working in various roles within the sports industry. From production to talent to athletes to content creators, ESPN will showcase their stories and celebrate their contributions on its social media platforms.

