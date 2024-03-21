ESPN Films’ Latest Documentary “26.2 to Life” to Premiere April 8 at 9pm ET on ESPN

Trailer: Watch Here

ESPN Films today announced its newest documentary “26.2 to Life” will premiere April 8, 2024 at 9pm ET on ESPN, and available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following its linear debut. The winner of over a dozen festival awards, “26.2 to Life” tells the story of incarcerated men at San Quentin Prison who are members of the 1000 Mile Club, the prison’s long distance running club, who train all year for the prison’s 26.2 mile marathon.

The San Quentin Prison Marathon has an unconventional route: 105 dizzying laps around a crowded prison yard. For the men who take their places at the starting line on a cool, sunny November morning, completing the marathon means more than entrée into an elite group of athletes. It’s a chance to be defined by more than their crimes. Cheering them on are a small staff of volunteer coaches, veteran marathoners who train with the runners throughout the year. The bonds they forge on the track create a community that transcends prison politics and extends beyond the prison walls as members are released. “26.2 to Life” is a story of transformation and second chances. The film offers a rare glimpse into a world out of bounds, as the men navigating life sentences seek redemption and freedom.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better home than ESPN to present this story about runners who are using the sport to empower incarcerated people to change their lives and inspire broader reforms in the prison system,” says director Christine Yoo. “We are thrilled to connect with audiences who understand that sports can be a catalyst for personal and social transformation as we encourage more institutions across the country to implement running clubs into their programs with its positive societal impact.”

“26.2 to Life” is directed by Christine Yoo and produced by Film Hālau, Fifth Man Productions, and Stoopball, LLC in partnership with ESPN Films.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

