ESPN Platforms Home to Nearly 230 Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament Games During Champ Week Presented by Principal

24 Division I Champions to be Crowned

Nearly 230 Matchups Available Across ESPN Platforms

Postseason play is underway, with nearly 230 women’s college basketball conference tournament games available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on March 5, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games across ESPN platforms.

Champ Week Highlights:

27 Division I conferences will have their tournaments highlighted on ESPN platforms as teams punch their tickets to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, with 24 Division I championship games slated for ESPN platforms

Championship Sunday: The championship games for the SoCon (Noon ET, ESPNU), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Atlantic 10 (4 p.m., ESPN2), Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPN2) will be televised on Sunday, March 10

ESPN+ will exclusively stream 200+ Champ Week games for the third straight season

Every game of Champ Week will be available on the ESPN App via TV Everywhere login

Conference Coverage:

SEC Network will cover the early rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament with the semifinals and championship on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively. Eric Frede will team up with Christy Thomaskutty and Tamika Catchings to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round/quarterfinals, with Thomaskutty and Catchings alternating games. The duo of Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will announce evening games during the week and are also tasked with calling the semifinals and championship game. Brooke Weisbrod will serve as the sideline reporter through all five rounds of the tournament. SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Steffi Sorensen and Nikki Fargas join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Tournament studio action from Greenville will tip off SEC Now at 10:30 a.m. (Wed.), 11:30 a.m. (Thurs. and Fri.), along with a special Championship Sunday post-game edition at 8 p.m.

ACC Network will exclusively televise the first round through semifinals of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 6-10), while the title game will air on ESPN. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the early session action for the first two days of the tournament, while Jenn Hildreth and Debbie Antonelli have the evening sessions through quarterfinals. Ward, alongside Kelly Gramlich , will announce the early session quarterfinal on Friday. Ward and Antonelli will team up to commentate the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN, and Angel Gray will report from the sidelines for all 14 games of the tournament. Additionally, Nothing But Net will be live from Greensboro with pre- and post-game coverage all five days of the competition on ACC Network, including Sunday’s championship game. The Nothing But Net team consists of hosts Justin Walters and Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw.

and will call the early session action for the first two days of the tournament, while and have the evening sessions through quarterfinals. Ward, alongside , will announce the early session quarterfinal on Friday. Ward and Antonelli will team up to commentate the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN, and will report from the sidelines for all 14 games of the tournament. The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will stream exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with the exception of the semifinals and championship game airing on ESPN2 with an ESPN+ simulcast. Tyler Denning and Andrea Lloyd team up for the first two days on the tournament, while Brenda VanLengen and Sheryl Swoopes will cover quarterfinals through the championship game. For Tuesday’s finale, VanLengen and Swoopes are joined by Kris Budden reporting courtside.

and team up for the first two days on the tournament, while and will cover quarterfinals through the championship game. For Tuesday’s finale, and are joined by reporting courtside. The American Athletic Conference Tournament will air exclusively across ESPN+ apart from the championship game, which is set for ESPNU with a simulcast on ESPN+. Sam Gore and Aja Ellison will team up to call the early session action through quarterfinals, while Tiffany Greene and Jasmine Thomas will cover the evening sessions through the quarterfinals. Greene and Thomas will then be joined by sideline reporter Morgan Uber for the semifinals and championship game.

and will team up to call the early session action through quarterfinals, while and will cover the evening sessions through the quarterfinals. Greene and Thomas will then be joined by sideline reporter for the semifinals and championship game. The final Pac-12 championship is slated to air on Sunday, March 10 on ESPN. Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will have the call from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

and will have the call from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm®returns on Championship Sunday with comprehensive coverage across all the tournament action from noon – 1 p.m., on Sunday, March 10 (ESPN). Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter will be live from the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Championship in Greensboro, N.C., with Carolyn Peck joining from the SEC Championship in Greenville, S.C., and Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe with live coverage from the PAC-12 Championship in Las Vegas for the final women’s GameDay show of the season.

ESPN.com:

Champ Week content set for ESPN.com includes:

Michael Voepel, Charlie Creme and Alexa Philippou will predict the winners of all 32 league tournaments and Creme will break down the one need-to-know storyline in each conference.

Real-time updates as each automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament is won in all 32 conferences

Creme will continue projecting the 68-team field right into Selection Sunday, with daily updates as tickets are punched and the bubble continues to take shape

Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins, the following features will be available on ESPN.com

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Final Four picks

Top 25 players in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

What to know about all 68 women’s teams in March Madness

ESPN’s picks for player, freshman and coach of the year, plus All-Americans

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

Both the Women’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Capital One, Nissan, and Allstate and the Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge presented by Allstate, Molson Coors, Chick-Fil-A and Grammarly are now open for fans to create entries and to either join or create groups.

Last year’s ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge saw a 41% increase in total brackets, part of the significant upward trend in the popularity of women’s sports.

Calling on Cleveland’s Confetti Drop

The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One will air live on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Elle Duncan will host the special, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 20, with games across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the second-straight season. The game will air Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5. For the fourth consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 tournament games will available.

2024 Champ Week Presented by Principal Women’s Conference Basketball Tournament Schedule