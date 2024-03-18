ESPN Platforms Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 19

First Round Games Begin March 19 Across ESPN Platforms

Semifinals and Championship live from Hinkle Fieldhouse April 2 and 4

ESPN Platforms to Air All 31 Games; All Linear Games Stream on ESPN+

ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 19-20), second round (March 23-24), quarterfinals (March 26-27), semifinals (April 2) and championship (April 4) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPN2’s NIT Selection Special featuring Zubin Mehenti, Dalen Cuff and Tom Crean on Sunday, March 17. The full bracket is available here.

NIT action begins Tuesday, March 19, with nine games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining seven first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 20. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. on ESPN from Hinkle Fieldhouse.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App via TV Everywhere credentials and stream on ESPN+. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.