ESPN Platforms Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 19
- First Round Games Begin March 19 Across ESPN Platforms
- Semifinals and Championship live from Hinkle Fieldhouse April 2 and 4
- ESPN Platforms to Air All 31 Games; All Linear Games Stream on ESPN+
ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 19-20), second round (March 23-24), quarterfinals (March 26-27), semifinals (April 2) and championship (April 4) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPN2’s NIT Selection Special featuring Zubin Mehenti, Dalen Cuff and Tom Crean on Sunday, March 17. The full bracket is available here.
NIT action begins Tuesday, March 19, with nine games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining seven first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 20. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.
The semifinals will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. on ESPN from Hinkle Fieldhouse.
All games will also be available via the ESPN App via TV Everywhere credentials and stream on ESPN+. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tue, Mar. 19
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Xavier at Georgia
Roy Philpott, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Cornell at Ohio State
Tom Hart, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Boston College at Providence
Robert Lee, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
North Texas at LSU
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Kansas State at Iowa
Pete Sousa, Jess Settles
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Richmond at Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Minnesota at Butler
Myron Medcalf, Tom Crean
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
South Florida at UCF
John Schriffen, Perry Clark
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|NIT First Round
UC Irvine at Utah
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|Wed, Mar. 20
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall
Mike Corey, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Loyola at Bradley
Jordan Bernfield, Scott Williams
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
SMU at Indiana State
David Saltzman, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|NIT First Round
UNLV at Princeton
Derek Jones, Noah Savage
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Appalachian State at Wake Forest
Wes Durham, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
VCU at Villanova
Dave Leno, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
San Francisco at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, Mike O’Donnell
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar. 23
|11:30 a.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|Sun, Mar. 24
|2 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar. 23 OR Sun, Mar. 24
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|TBD
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|TBD
|Tue, Mar. 26
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Wed, Mar. 27
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Tue, Apr. 2
|7 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Thu, Apr. 4
|7 p.m.
|NIT Championship
|ESPN