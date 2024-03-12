ESPN Platforms Wrap Up Successful Women’s College Basketball Regular Season Slate

ESPN Platforms Record Most-Watched Regular Season Since 2008-09

Viewership Up 37 Percent Year-Over-Year Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN+ Records Most-Watched Regular Season On Record

The 2023-24 women’s college basketball regular season was one for the record books, as viewership saw a 37 percent year-over-year increase across ESPN platforms. Across 81 total games, this season was the most-watched regular season on ESPN platforms since 2008-09. The 2023-24 regular season averaged 476,000 viewers across games on ESPN and ABC.

The 2023-24 regular season was the most consumed on record for ESPN platforms, with viewers watching more than 2.6 billion total minutes of live women’s college basketball games.

In addition, ESPN platforms aired 13 games that surpassed 500,000 viewers during the regular season slate, the most on record in a single season.

Individual Network Growth

Each of ESPN’s platforms saw individual growth during the 2023-24 regular season, including:

ESPN saw its most-watched women’s basketball regular season since 2017-18, with an increase of 7 percent year-over-year.

ESPN2 saw the largest growth year-over-year, with a 32 percent increase – making it the most-watched regular season since 2016-17.

ABC finished up 2 percent year-over-year, while ESPNU registered its most-watched regular season since 2020-21 with a 23% increase year-over-year.

Most-watched women’s college basketball regular season ever on ESPN+.

ACC Network and SEC Network each saw their best women’s college basketball regular season on record.

2023-24 Top Regular Season Women’s College Basketball Games Across ESPN Platforms

Date Platform Game Viewers Thu, Jan 25 ESPN South Carolina vs. LSU 1.6 million Sun, Feb 11 ESPN UConn vs. South Carolina 1.1 million Sun, Feb 18 ABC Georgia vs. South Carolina 962,000 Thu, Feb 15 ESPN South Carolina vs. Tennessee 705,000 Sun, Mar 3 ESPN Tennessee vs. South Carolina 679,000

The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) appeared in each of the top-five games across ESPN platforms during the 2023-24 regular season. The Gamecocks appeared in ESPN’s most-watched game since 2010 on Jan. 25, then followed that up with an appearance in ABC’s best women’s college basketball regular season game ever on Feb. 18.

The women’s college basketball season continues with Champ Week, culminating in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN platforms will exclusively cover every second of live action on the Road to Cleveland, with full details to be announced following Selection Sunday.