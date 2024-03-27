ESPN Produces Caitlin Clark Special Edition Magazine

ESPN today announced it will produce a 96-page Caitlin Clark tribute print issue, with the special edition magazine hitting newsstands nationally on March 29.

Similar to previous ESPN special edition issues that have featured greats such as Tom Brady, Serena Williams, the late Kobe Bryant, and the late John Madden, the Clark special will primarily draw upon ESPN’s wealth of archival content from throughout her career and explore her inspiring journey in basketball that has led her being considered one of the greatest collegiate players of all time.

Featured stories come from acclaimed ESPN sports journalists and analysts such as Andrea Adelson, Alexa Philippou, Adam Rittenberg, Wright Thompson, Michael Voepel, Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and more.

“Caitlin Clark is a signature athlete of our time, and this issue offers the definitive account of her rise to superstardom, with unique insight and authority from ESPN’s amazing collection of journalists,” said Scott Burton, executive editor at ESPN.

In her final season as a collegiate athlete, Clark has again led the Iowa Hawkeyes into the NCAA tournament with a chance to return to the Final Four and championship game for the second consecutive year. Along the way, the reigning national player of the year has surpassed numerous records.

In a 17-day span from Feb. 15 to March 3, Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s record to become the all-time women’s NCAA Division I scoring leader, passed AIAW legend Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record, and passed LSU legend Pete Maravich for most career points in Division I history for men and women.

In addition to being available on newsstands, the special addition is also obtainable through magazines.com and Amazon.

For the 29th year, ESPN is the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship. Fans can watch all the action across ESPN platforms, including Clark and the Hawkeyes’ next matchup against No. 5 Colorado on Saturday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

-30-

