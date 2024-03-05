ESPN Secures Multimedia Rights to the 2024 Edition of The Soccer Tournament

ESPN+ to stream 27 TST matches live with select games available on linear TV

Renowned sports personalities such as Mario Balotelli, former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly, Chad Ochocinco, and more, expected to participate

TST to roll out additional men’s and women’s teams featuring high-profile celebrities, influencers and soccer legends

ESPN and The Soccer Tournament, a 7-v-7 world soccer championship, have reached an agreement to televise the 2024 tournament taking place in Cary, North Carolina June 5-10. ESPN+ will stream 27 matches live, with eight matches on linear television.

“Following our successful alliance with The Basketball Tournament, we are thrilled to expand our association with The Tournament and better serve soccer fans,” said Sonia Gomez, Senior Director of Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN. “The Soccer Tournament’s innovative format, diverse lineup of teams, and star-studded personalities will showcase the global appeal of soccer.”

“We are excited for this agreement with ESPN on both our one-million-dollar, winner-take-all men’s tournament and one-million-dollar, winner-take-all women’s tournament,” said TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “Through this relationship, we will be able to amplify the energy and excitement coming from all of the players, teams and personalities flying into Cary, North Carolina from across the globe this June.”

The 2024 TST marks the second edition of the tournament and will showcase 48 men’s teams from different countries competing in a 7-v-7, World Cup style format consisting of group play and single elimination knockout rounds, all vying for a $1 million dollar prize. In addition, this year’s event will introduce an inaugural women’s bracket that will feature eight teams, headlined by Heather O’Reilly’s U.S. Women’s team, also competing for a $1 million prize.

Notable players committed to play in TST 2024 include USWNT’s O’Reilly, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli, and Portuguese national team legend Nani, among others.

TST’s field is set to include 7-a-side teams from some of the top clubs in the world. Wrexham, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers were amongst the clubs that competed in last summer’s TST.

About The Soccer Tournament:

Founded in 2014, The Tournament specializes in hosting high-stakes, open-application sporting events distributed across the world. Its first property, The Basketball Tournament (TBT), has crowned ten champions, awarded more than $13 million in prizes, and ushered in innovations such as the Elam Ending®. Launched in June 2023, The Soccer Tournament (TST) marked The Tournament’s expansion beyond basketball. TST’s Women’s Tournament will be its inaugural women’s event. For more information on The Tournament and its properties, visit TheTournament.com.

ESPN and Soccer in the United States:

ESPN platforms offer the most complete collection of live soccer games by a single media company in the United States. ESPN is home to the top leagues and cup competitions in the sport, including LALIGA, Copa Del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, the Bundesliga, DFB Super Cup, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, the NWSL, and more. Each year, ABC and ESPN platforms (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, and ESPN3) carry more than 4,000 live games, led by the company’s industry-leading sports streaming service ESPN+ – the destination for all matches available on in the U.S.

ESPN studio programs – ESPN FC, Futbol Americas, Fuera de Juego, Futbol Picante – provide the most comprehensive coverage of soccer news, information, analysis, and opinion. In addition, ESPN’s English– and Spanish-language digital hubs and social media platforms lead the industry in fan engagement.

