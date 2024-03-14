ESPN Tournament Challenge 2024: No. 1 Bracket Game Reimagined, Rebuilt For Fans, By Fans

New look and feel makes completing brackets and following results even easier, faster and more fun

Tournament brackets available Sunday night, March 17, following Selection Sunday shows on ESPN

Fans who correctly pick National Champions entered to win Grand Prizes

Tournament Challenge Marathon: Five days of analysis, advice and more, beginning Sunday night

Exclusive tools for ESPN+ subscribers: Bracket Predictor, Bracket Analyzer, more

Ready for Selection Sunday with an all-new, reimagined design and features, ESPN Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 most popular college basketball bracket game for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, is open now on ESPN.com and the ESPN Tournament Challenge App, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App.

ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge with sponsors Allstate, Coors Light, Chick-fil-A, and Grammarly, and Women’s Tournament Challenge with sponsors Capital One, Allstate and Nissan, give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others – including celebrities and ESPN personalities – by predicting the winner of each tournament game from the Round of 64 through the championship final.

Completely Rebuilt By Fans, For Fans

With a brand-new look and feel for 2024, ESPN Tournament Challenge has been rebuilt from scratch with a totally new design and features that work intuitively for fans, making the game even easier, faster and more fun to play.

Every user-facing screen has been reimagined across Web and App resulting in:

A significant visual upgrade that activates the game experience with fun animations and design cues that match the motion and energy of a college tournament basketball game.

that activates the game experience with fun animations and design cues that match the motion and energy of a college tournament basketball game. A streamlined fan experience making it simple and easy to create, join and invite friends to groups, compete against ESPN talent and celebrities, and follow their brackets.

making it simple and easy to create, join and invite friends to groups, compete against ESPN talent and celebrities, and follow their brackets. All bracket games now in one app, including Men’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance and the new Women’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance games.

New, innovative fan-requested features:

Bird’s-Eye View allows fans to zoom-out and see their entire bracket on a smartphone and easily share their Final Four and championship picks.

allows fans to zoom-out and see their entire bracket on a smartphone and easily share their Final Four and championship picks. Starting with the Sweet 16, Group Results Forecast , powered by ESPN Analytics technology, allows fans to determine each of their brackets’ chances for winning their group and the potential results for every other bracket in their group that will clear a path to victory.

, powered by ESPN Analytics technology, allows fans to determine each of their brackets’ chances for winning their group and the potential results for every other bracket in their group that will clear a path to victory. Enhanced Matchup Previews give fans access to all the statistics, analysis and key information they’ll need to fill out their brackets, while allowing fans to make picks directly from the preview screens.

give fans access to all the statistics, analysis and key information they’ll need to fill out their brackets, while allowing fans to make picks directly from the preview screens. Other updated and new elements include a simplified and reimagined BracketCast, where fans can easily follow live scores and bracket results in one spot, and Dark Mode on Web and the ESPN Tournament Challenge App on supported browsers and devices.

Basics of the No. 1 Bracket Game Remain the Same

Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/bracket for Men’s Tournament Challenge and ESPN.com/tcwomen for Women’s Tournament Challenge.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge App allows fans to create and join groups, and to quickly navigate between men’s and women’s brackets, sorting by total points, maximum points or alphabetically.

The TC App also gives fans expert analysis and matchup previews, opt-in push notifications for up-to-the-second scores, news and video updates, and the ability to pre-fill brackets before Selection Sunday.

Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

Exclusive Analytics Tools for ESPN+ Subscribers

Fans looking for an edge while completing both men’s and women’s brackets can turn to exclusive tools available only to ESPN+ subscribers.

ESPN+ Bracket Predictor uses advanced data to help fans evaluate every game and make more informed picks.

uses advanced data to help fans evaluate every game and make more informed picks. ESPN+Bracket Analyzer uses objective data to provide a round-by-round forecast of the odds of getting each of your picks correct.

Quest for the Perfect Bracket and a Second Chance

Whether a fan’s bracket is perfect through the first round or immediately busted, ESPN Tournament Challenge has it covered.

Perfect Bracket Tracker is a fun and shareable way for fans to track in real-time the number of perfect brackets remaining, as well as the games that have had, and could potentially have, the most impact on perfect brackets.

is a fun and shareable way for fans to track in real-time the number of perfect brackets remaining, as well as the games that have had, and could potentially have, the most impact on perfect brackets. Starting with the Sweet 16, the Men’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and this year for the first time, the Women’s Tournament Challenge Second Chance sponsored by Invesco, will give all fans another shot at glory with $50,000 in prizes up for grabs. Both Second Chance games will be available to play in the ESPN Tournament Challenge App.

Fun Starts on Selection Sunday

ESPN Tournament Challenge brackets for both men’s and women’s games will be available to complete and submit following the conclusion of Selection Sunday shows on ESPN.

Bracketology presented by Lowe’s for the men’s tournament begins Sunday, March 17, at 7 p.m. ET, and the NCAA Women’s Selection Special presented by Capital One starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Tournament Challenge Marathon

Providing a boost to fans hoping to win an ESPN Tournament Challenge Grand Prize, ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Marathon presented by Applebee’s will present in-depth bracket and college basketball analysis and advice for both the men’s and women’s tournaments on popular ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Unsportsmanlike, Get Up, First Take, ESPN BET Live, and NBA Today.

TheTournament Challenge Marathon starts Sunday, March 17 , when the men’s and women’s tournament brackets are announced, and continues through Friday, March 22, when the women’s Round of 64 tips off.

, when the men’s and women’s tournament brackets are announced, and continues through Friday, March 22, when the women’s Round of 64 tips off. Immediately following both Selection Sunday shows, a special two-hour edition of Bracketology presented by Lowe’s will provide the best tips and analysis for filling out both men’s and women’s brackets on ESPN from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

will provide the best tips and analysis for filling out both men’s and women’s brackets on ESPN from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. On Monday, March 18: The Jay Bilas ‘My Bracket is Better Than Your Bracket’ Special presented by Applebee’s returns 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, with Bilas and Christine Williamson welcoming guests throughout the hour, as Bilas shares the winning ways to fill out men’s and women’s brackets. ESPN BET Live: Tournament Challenge Special, with sports betting analysts Tyler Fulghum, Erin Dolan, Joe Fortenbaugh, and college basketball analyst Dalen Cuff, will look at both men’s and women’s tournaments through a sports betting lens from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.



Tournament Challenge Prizes

Men’s TC and Women’s TC, fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win one of 20 Grand Prizes of $5,000 each.

Also, fans who fill out and complete 25 brackets in either game will have a chance to win 25 randomly drawn prizes of $1,000 .

. Entries forMen’s Tournament Challenge will be accepted until just prior to the tip-off of the tournament’s Round of 64 on Thursday, March 21. Women’s Tournament Challenge will accept registration until just prior to tip-off of the first game on Friday, March 22.

By Far the No. 1 Most Popular Bracket Game

Last year’s ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge collected more than 20 million completed brackets before the start of the tournament, the most ever for the No. 1 college basketball bracket game. At the peak period of entries shortly before the start of the first game, fans registered more than 26,000 brackets per minute.

The ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge saw a 23% year-over-year increase in participation last year, following a 76% increasein 2022, part of a significant upward trend in the popularity of women’s sports and women’s basketball in particular.

