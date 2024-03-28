ESPN+ Unveils Major League Baseball Game Schedule for March and April

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule on for March and April. The 2024 campaign begins on Opening Day, Thursday, March 28, with a rematch of the National League Division Series as Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will stream a game every day in April, featuring all thirty Major League Baseball Clubs.

ESPN+ April schedule highlights:

Rematch of the NLDS as Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks;

Multiple appearances by reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr and the Atlanta Braves, 2023 Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles, 2023 World Series Champion Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers and Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays;

Stars with new homes including Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres, Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants and Josh Hader and the Houston Astros.

MLB on ESPN+ March and April Schedule*

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Mar. 28 3 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Fri, Mar. 29 9:30 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Sat, Mar. 30 2 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Sun, Mar. 31 2 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Mon, Apr. 1 9:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Tue, Apr. 2 4 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukie Brewers Wed, Apr. 3 1 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Thu, Apr. 4 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Fri, Apr. 5 2 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Sat, Apr. 6 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Sun, Apr. 7 1:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Mon, Apr. 8 5 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Tue, Apr. 9 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Wed, Apr. 10 3 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Thu, Apr. 11 1 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Fri, Apr. 12 7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox Sat, Apr. 13 9 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sun, Apr. 14 1:30 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Tampa Bay Rays Mon, Apr. 15 7:30 p.m. Kanas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Tue, Apr. 16 1 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Wed, Apr. 17 2 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Thu, Apr. 18 7:30 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Fri, Apr. 19 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds Sat, Apr. 20 8 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies Sun, Apr. 21 1:30 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Mon, Apr. 22 9:45 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Tue, Apr. 23 9:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels Wed, Apr. 24 7:30 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Thu, Apr. 25 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Fri, Apr. 26 9:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners Sat, Apr. 27 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Sun, Apr.28 1:30 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Mon, Apr. 29 9:30p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics Tue, Apr. 30 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games

About ESPN+ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

