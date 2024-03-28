ESPN+ Unveils Major League Baseball Game Schedule for March and April

ESPN today announced its ESPN+ Major League Baseball game schedule on for March and April. The 2024 campaign begins on Opening Day, Thursday, March 28, with a rematch of the National League Division Series as Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will stream a game every day in April, featuring all thirty Major League Baseball Clubs.
ESPN+ April schedule highlights:
- Rematch of the NLDS as Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks;
- Multiple appearances by reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr and the Atlanta Braves, 2023 Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles, 2023 World Series Champion Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers and Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays;
- Stars with new homes including Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres, Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants and Josh Hader and the Houston Astros.
MLB on ESPN+ March and April Schedule*
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu, Mar. 28
|3 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Fri, Mar. 29
|9:30 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sat, Mar. 30
|2 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
|Sun, Mar. 31
|2 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros
|Mon, Apr. 1
|9:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres
|Tue, Apr. 2
|4 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukie Brewers
|Wed, Apr. 3
|1 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Thu, Apr. 4
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals
|Fri, Apr. 5
|2 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs
|Sat, Apr. 6
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
|Sun, Apr. 7
|1:30 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
|Mon, Apr. 8
|5 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Tue, Apr. 9
|7 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves
|Wed, Apr. 10
|3 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
|Thu, Apr. 11
|1 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers
|Fri, Apr. 12
|7 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox
|Sat, Apr. 13
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Sun, Apr. 14
|1:30 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Mon, Apr. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Kanas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox
|Tue, Apr. 16
|1 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers
|Wed, Apr. 17
|2 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros
|Thu, Apr. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
|Fri, Apr. 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Sat, Apr. 20
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies
|Sun, Apr. 21
|1:30 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians
|Mon, Apr. 22
|9:45 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants
|Tue, Apr. 23
|9:30 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels
|Wed, Apr. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals
|Thu, Apr. 25
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds
|Fri, Apr. 26
|9:30 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners
|Sat, Apr. 27
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox
|Sun, Apr.28
|1:30 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Mon, Apr. 29
|9:30p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics
|Tue, Apr. 30
|9:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
*Local blackout restrictions apply to all games
