Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m. and Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Edmonton Oilers Face Off Against St. Louis Blues on Monday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
- Blues Take on Nashville Predators Thursday in Primetime on ESPN+/Hulu
- Rare Sunday ESPN Primetime Matchup Between Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m.
- The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 50 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the NHL on ESPN features five exclusive matchups this week beginning Monday, April 1. The puck drops when the second-ranked Pacific Division Edmonton Oilers, with Hart Trophy candidate Connor McDavid, face the St. Louis Blues, who are in playoff contention and vying for the final wild card spot in the west at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
On Thursday, the Central Division Blues and Robert Thomas make their second exclusive appearance this week against the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg at 8 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu.
ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a doubleheader across ABC & ESPN+. Coverage of the day begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with the ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show with Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. The puck drops at 1 p.m. with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Art Ross Trophy candidate Nikita Kucherov, who hold the top wild card seed in the Eastern Conference, taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby at PPG Paints Arena. Following at 3:30 p.m. is a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference First Round playoff series as the Florida Panthers, led by Sam Reinhart, face the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak at TD Garden. Both perennial playoff teams have already secured their spots in the NHL postseason.
On Sunday, an ESPN primetime matchup at 10 p.m. closes out the week as the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, who recently punched their ticket to the Playoffs, visit the Colorado Avalanche and the league’s second-leading scorer, Nathan MacKinnon, who also just clinched a Playoff berth, at Ball Arena. Only three points separate the teams in the standings.
ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Arda Öcal covering top storylines from around the league.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, April 1
|9 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues
The second-ranked Pacific Division Oilers (45-23-4) and lead goal scorer, Zach Hyman, face the Blues (39-31-4) and Jake Neighbors, who recently recorded his eight multi-point outing of the season, aim to secure a wild card playoff position at the Enterprise Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, April 4
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point continues this week with Arda Öcal as he covers top storylines from around the league ahead of Blues-Predators later that night.
|Host: Arda Öcal
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators
The Blues (39-31-4) travel to take on the Predators (43-27-4), captained by Roman Josi, who aim to lock in their Playoff position at Bridgestone Arena.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, April 6
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|1 p.m.
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins
The Lightning (41-25-7) and Brayden Point face the Penguins (32-30-11) and Evgeni Malkin, who just netted his 20th goal of the season.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|3:30
|ABC, ESPN+
|Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
The second Atlantic Division Panthers (47-22-5) and captain Alexsander Barkov, who just entered the 700 career point club, face the top Atlantic Bruins (43-17-15) and captain Brad Marchand.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|Sunday, April 7
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
The Stars (47-19-9), on a six-game winning streak with lead goal scorer Wyatt Johnston, take on the Avalanche (47-21-6) and Mikko Rantanen aim for a home win in their final meeting of the regular season.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Bruins and Predators facing off on Tuesday in primetime matchup at 8 p.m. ET. Following on Friday, the league-leading Rangers face Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
