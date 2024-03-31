Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m. and Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers Face Off Against St. Louis Blues on Monday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

Blues Take on Nashville Predators Thursday in Primetime on ESPN+/Hulu

Rare Sunday ESPN Primetime Matchup Between Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m.

The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

50 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the NHL on ESPN features five exclusive matchups this week beginning Monday, April 1. The puck drops when the second-ranked Pacific Division Edmonton Oilers, with Hart Trophy candidate Connor McDavid, face the St. Louis Blues, who are in playoff contention and vying for the final wild card spot in the west at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

On Thursday, the Central Division Blues and Robert Thomas make their second exclusive appearance this week against the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg at 8 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues with a doubleheader across ABC & ESPN+. Coverage of the day begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with the ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show with Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. The puck drops at 1 p.m. with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Art Ross Trophy candidate Nikita Kucherov, who hold the top wild card seed in the Eastern Conference, taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby at PPG Paints Arena. Following at 3:30 p.m. is a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference First Round playoff series as the Florida Panthers, led by Sam Reinhart, face the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak at TD Garden. Both perennial playoff teams have already secured their spots in the NHL postseason.

On Sunday, an ESPN primetime matchup at 10 p.m. closes out the week as the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson, who recently punched their ticket to the Playoffs, visit the Colorado Avalanche and the league’s second-leading scorer, Nathan MacKinnon, who also just clinched a Playoff berth, at Ball Arena. Only three points separate the teams in the standings.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host Arda Öcal covering top storylines from around the league.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the Bruins and Predators facing off on Tuesday in primetime matchup at 8 p.m. ET. Following on Friday, the league-leading Rangers face Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.



