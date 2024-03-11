Full Slate of College Football Spring Games and Pro Days Featured Across ESPN Platforms

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Head Coaching Debut Set for ESPN

Pro Days Action on SEC Network and ACC Network

ESPN platforms kick off more than 70 hours of spring football programming in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days take center stage across the college football landscape over the coming months.

Spring game action begins with Missouri’s Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday, March 16 on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled for ESPN platforms over the next six weeks. In total, four conferences (ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt) will be represented across ESPN’s spring college football programming for both pro days and spring games.

Under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama’s A-Day exhibition is set for ESPN on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ET. ACC Network’s spring slate starts Saturday, April 6 with the NC State Spring Game at 2 p.m. ACC Champion Florida State will be live from the Seminoles’ Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m.

North Carolina will hold a special spring practice on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. that will air live on ACC Network. Coverage will include unique access and sound from players and coaches. A handful of teams will also produce All-Access shows instead of traditional spring football showcases, including Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Details on air dates and platforms are yet to be determined.

More than a dozen Pro Days are slated for ESPN platforms, with the two-time College Football Playoff National Champion Georgia Bulldogs kicking things off on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. on SEC Network. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft. SportsCenter will have additional coverage of Pro Day action from Oregon, USC, Washington, Michigan and Ohio State.

Programming is subject to change. For updates to spring game schedules and commentator assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

ESPN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE – COLLEGE FOOTBALL SPRING GAMES

Date Time (ET) College Football Spring Programming Platform Sat, Mar 16 2 p.m. Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+ Sat, Apr 6 1 p.m. Clemson Spring Game ESPN+/ACCNX 2 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACC Network Sat, Apr 13 11 a.m. Houston: Red & White Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Noon Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACC Network 1 p.m. Georgia: G-Day ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Georgia Tech: White & Gold Spring Game ESPN+/ACCNX 1 p.m. Florida: Orange & Blue Game ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Tennessee: Orange & White Game ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Kentucky: Blue-White Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+ 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Spring Game ACC Network 2 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+ 3 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game ESPN+/ACCNX 4 p.m. Alabama: A-Day ESPN 4 p.m. Miami Spring Game ESPN+/ACCNX 4 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl ESPN+/SECN+ Fri, Apr 19 7 p.m. Louisville Spring Game ACC Network 7 p.m. Kennesaw State Spring Game ESPN+ Sat, Apr 20 Noon Georgia Southern: Blue vs. White Spring Game ESPN+ 1 p.m. Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Baylor Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Texas Spring Game Longhorn Network 2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game ACC Network 2 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ESPN+/ACCNX 2 p.m. Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game ESPN+/SECN+ 2 p.m. Texas Tech Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Oklahoma Spring Game SoonerVision on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase ACC Network 6 p.m. Duke: Blue & White Spring Game ACC Network 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ESPN+/ACCNX 7 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+ Sat, Apr 27 Noon West Virginia Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+

ESPN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE – COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRO DAYS