Full Slate of College Football Spring Games and Pro Days Featured Across ESPN Platforms
- Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Head Coaching Debut Set for ESPN
- Pro Days Action on SEC Network and ACC Network
ESPN platforms kick off more than 70 hours of spring football programming in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days take center stage across the college football landscape over the coming months.
Spring game action begins with Missouri’s Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday, March 16 on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled for ESPN platforms over the next six weeks. In total, four conferences (ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt) will be represented across ESPN’s spring college football programming for both pro days and spring games.
Under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama’s A-Day exhibition is set for ESPN on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ET. ACC Network’s spring slate starts Saturday, April 6 with the NC State Spring Game at 2 p.m. ACC Champion Florida State will be live from the Seminoles’ Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m.
North Carolina will hold a special spring practice on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. that will air live on ACC Network. Coverage will include unique access and sound from players and coaches. A handful of teams will also produce All-Access shows instead of traditional spring football showcases, including Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Details on air dates and platforms are yet to be determined.
More than a dozen Pro Days are slated for ESPN platforms, with the two-time College Football Playoff National Champion Georgia Bulldogs kicking things off on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. on SEC Network. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft. SportsCenter will have additional coverage of Pro Day action from Oregon, USC, Washington, Michigan and Ohio State.
Programming is subject to change. For updates to spring game schedules and commentator assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
ESPN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE – COLLEGE FOOTBALL SPRING GAMES
|Date
|Time (ET)
|College Football Spring Programming
|Platform
|Sat, Mar 16
|2 p.m.
|Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Apr 6
|1 p.m.
|Clemson Spring Game
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|NC State Spring Game
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr 13
|11 a.m.
|Houston: Red & White Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Noon
|Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Georgia: G-Day
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Georgia Tech: White & Gold Spring Game
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Florida: Orange & Blue Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee: Orange & White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky: Blue-White Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Spring Game
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|LSU: National L-Club Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3 p.m.
|Virginia Tech Spring Game
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Alabama: A-Day
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Miami Spring Game
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Ole Miss: Grove Bowl
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Fri, Apr 19
|7 p.m.
|Louisville Spring Game
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State Spring Game
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 20
|Noon
|Georgia Southern: Blue vs. White Spring Game
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Baylor Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Texas Spring Game
|Longhorn Network
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest Spring Game
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Spring Game
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Texas Tech Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma Spring Game
|SoonerVision on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Florida State: Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Duke: Blue & White Spring Game
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse Spring Game
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Sat, Apr 27
|Noon
|West Virginia Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
ESPN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE – COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRO DAYS
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Pro Day
|Platform
|Wed, Mar 13
|10 a.m.
|Georgia
Additional coverage from South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Mon, Mar 18
|2 p.m.
|Miami
|ACCNX
|Wed, Mar 20
|11:30 a.m.
|Alabama
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Texas
|Longhorn Network
|Fri, Mar 22
|10:30 a.m.
|Kentucky
|SEC Network+
|Wed, Mar 27
|11:30 a.m.
|LSU and Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Thu, Mar 28
|3 p.m.
|North Carolina
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Clemson
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Duke
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Florida State
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|NC State
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Virginia
|ACC Network
|TBD
|TBD
|Wake Forest
|ACC Network