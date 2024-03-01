LALIGA; Bundesliga; CONCACAF W Gold Cup; and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s No. 2 Bayern München faces Freiburg on Friday

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid takes on Valencia at home on Saturday

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord on Sunday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

CONCACAF W Gold Cup: United States vs. Colombia on Sunday



LALIGA: Real Madrid vs Valencia FC, Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham, travel to Mestalla to face Valencia FC on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Commentators Derek Rae and Alejandro Moreno (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) Pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, third-ranked FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to San Mamés to take on fifth-ranked Athletic Club. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC and Fuera de Juego Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).

On Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, No. 6 Real Betis hosts Atlético de Madrid at Cívitas Metropolitano on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English) and Mauricio Pedroza and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 27 schedule:

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München

Exclusively on ESPN+, No. 2 Bayern München takes on Freiburg on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the match in English with Archie Rhind-Tutt reporting pitch-side. Ken Garay and Barak Fever will provide Spanish commentary in Spanish. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego Pregame coverage start at 2 p.m. ET and English and Spanish postgame coverage follows immediately after the conclusion of the match.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund, SV Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Augsburg, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, undefeated and first-ranked Bayer Leverkusen travels to RheinEnergieStadion to play FC Köln at home at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish. Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the match in English with Archie Rhind-Tutt reporting pitch-side. ESPNFC Pregame coverage start at 9 a.m. ET and English language postgame coverage follows immediately after the conclusion of the match. Bundesliga Matchday 24 Schedule:

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (21-2-0) host Feyenoord, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

U.S. players Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord, in a matchup between the top-two teams in the Dutch Eredivisie, at Philips Stadion on Matchday 24, exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 24 Schedule:

CONCACAF W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

The U.S. Women’s National Team will continue their campaign for the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup on Sunday, March 3, against Colombia at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The W Gold Cup quarterfinals will feature the higher-ranked teams – No. 2 USA, No. 10 Canada, and No. 11 Brazil – in the competition on the current FIFA Women’s Rankings. The U.S. team is in the top matchup of the quarterfinal round against No. 23 Colombia.

W Gold Cup Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 2 7 p.m. Canada vs. Costa Rica Ruth Carrillo and Marissa Lara ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 p.m. Brazil vs. Argentina Fernando Palomo and Natalia Astrain ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 3 5 p.m. Mexico vs. Paraguay Julia Headley and Desirée Monsiváis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 8:15 p.m. United States vs. Colombia Palomo and Astrain ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

