LALIGA; Bundesliga; CONCACAF W Gold Cup; and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno54 mins ago
  • Exclusively on ESPN+: Bundesliga’s No. 2 Bayern München faces Freiburg on Friday
  • LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid takes on Valencia at home on Saturday
  • Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord on Sunday on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
  • CONCACAF W Gold Cup: United States vs. Colombia on Sunday


LALIGA: Real Madrid vs Valencia FC, Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona
LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid, led by Jude Bellingham, travel to Mestalla to face Valencia FC on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Commentators Derek Rae and Alejandro Moreno (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) Pregame coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, third-ranked FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to San Mamés to take on fifth-ranked Athletic Club. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC and Fuera de Juego Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).

On Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, No. 6 Real Betis hosts Atlético de Madrid at Cívitas Metropolitano on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)and ESPN Deportes. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja (English) and Mauricio Pedroza and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 27 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Mar 1 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Almería ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Mar 2 8 a.m. Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+
10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Cadiz ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Mar 3

 

 

 8 a.m. Villarreal vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Girona ESPN+
3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, Mar 4 3 p.m. Osasuna vs. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München

Exclusively on ESPN+, No. 2 Bayern München takes on Freiburg on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the match in English with Archie Rhind-Tutt reporting pitch-side. Ken Garay and Barak Fever will provide Spanish commentary in Spanish. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego Pregame coverage start at 2 p.m. ET and English and Spanish postgame coverage follows immediately after the conclusion of the match.

Additionally, Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund, SV Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Augsburg, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

On Sunday, undefeated and first-ranked Bayer Leverkusen travels to RheinEnergieStadion to play FC Köln at home at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish. Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel will call the match in English with Archie Rhind-Tutt reporting pitch-side. ESPNFC Pregame coverage start at 9 a.m. ET and English language postgame coverage follows immediately after the conclusion of the match.Bundesliga Matchday 24 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri, Mar 1 2:30 p.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+
Sat, Mar 2

 

 

 

 

 

 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+
9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+
9:30 a.m. SV Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+
9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+
12:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
Sun, Mar 3 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+
11:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change

 Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (21-2-0) host Feyenoord, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
U.S. players Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord, in a matchup between the top-two teams in the Dutch Eredivisie, at Philips Stadion on Matchday 24, exclusively on ESPN+ at 8:30 a.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 24 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sat, Mar 2 2 p.m. Vitesse vs. FC Twente ESPN+
3 p.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. AZ ESPN+
Sun, Mar 3 6:15 a.m. Ajax vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+
8:30 a.m. PSV vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

CONCACAF W Gold Cup on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
The U.S. Women’s National Team will continue their campaign for the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup on Sunday, March 3, against Colombia at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The W Gold Cup quarterfinals will feature the higher-ranked teams – No. 2 USA, No. 10 Canada, and No. 11 Brazil – in the competition on the current FIFA Women’s Rankings. The U.S. team is in the top matchup of the quarterfinal round against No. 23 Colombia.

W Gold Cup Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sat, Mar 2 7 p.m. Canada vs. Costa Rica

Ruth Carrillo and Marissa Lara

 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 p.m. Brazil vs. Argentina

Fernando Palomo and Natalia Astrain

 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Mar 3 5 p.m. Mexico vs. Paraguay

Julia Headley and Desirée Monsiváis

 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
8:15 p.m. United States vs. Colombia

Palomo and Astrain

 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

