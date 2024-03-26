NCAA Women’s March Madness Marches On Across ESPN Platforms
NCAA March Madness continues this week as ESPN platforms present exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with the Sweet 16 beginning Friday, March 29.
The Albany 1 and Portland 4 regionals tip off Friday afternoon at their respective locations, while the Albany 2 and Portland 3 regionals begin action Saturday.
Coverage starts Friday with NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T, where Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike ready viewers for the action of the day.
Sweet 16 Commentator Teams
- Albany Regional 1 Sweet 16 – Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe
- Albany Regional 2 Sweet 16 – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
- Portland Regional 3 Sweet 16 – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray
- Portland Regional 4 Sweet 16 – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod
Elite 8 Commentator Teams
- Albany Regional 1 Elite 8 – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
- Albany Regional 2 Elite 8 – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
- Portland Regional 3 Elite 8 – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray
- Portland Regional 4 Elite 8 – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod
Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe head to Albany, N.Y. to announce the Albany 1 Regional Sweet 16 games, with No. 1 South Carolina facing off against No. 4 Indiana and No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 3 Oregon State.
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Rowe are on the call for the Albany 2 Regional Sweet 16 games, featuring No. 1 Iowa taking on No. 5 Colorado and No. 2 UCLA facing No. 3 LSU. The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will announce both Elite 8 matchups in Albany.
Heading out west to Portland, Ore., Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray are set to call the Portland 3 regional with No. 1 USC competing against No. 5 Baylor and No. 3 UConn facing No. 7 Duke in action.
Rounding out the regions, Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod are slated to call No. 1 Texas/No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 2 Stanford/No. 3 NC State in the Portland 4 region.
Women’s Final Four and National Championship Commentator Team
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Platform
|Sweet 16
|Fri, Mar 29
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Albany 1 Regional – No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Albany 1 Regional – No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Portland 4 Regional – No. 3 NC State vs. No. 2 Stanford
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Portland 4 Regional – No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Texas
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 30
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Albany 2 Regional – No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 UCLA
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Albany 2 Regional – No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 1 Iowa
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Portland 3 Regional – No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 1 USC
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Portland 3 Regional – No. 7 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray
|ESPN
|Elite 8
|Sun, Mar 31
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Albany 1 Regional – Elite 8
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Portland 4 Regional – Elite 8
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod
|ABC
|Mon, Apr 1
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|Albany 2 Regional – Elite 8
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|Portland 3 Regional – Elite 8
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray
|ESPN
|Final Four
|Fri, Apr 5
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 6
|1:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice
|ESPN2
|National Championship
|Sun, Apr 7
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio
|ESPN
Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship