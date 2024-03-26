NCAA Women’s March Madness Marches On Across ESPN Platforms

NCAA March Madness continues this week as ESPN platforms present exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, with the Sweet 16 beginning Friday, March 29.

The Albany 1 and Portland 4 regionals tip off Friday afternoon at their respective locations, while the Albany 2 and Portland 3 regionals begin action Saturday.

Coverage starts Friday with NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T, where Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike ready viewers for the action of the day.

Sweet 16 Commentator Teams

Albany Regional 1 Sweet 16 – Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe

Albany Regional 2 Sweet 16 – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Portland Regional 3 Sweet 16 – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray

Portland Regional 4 Sweet 16 – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod

Elite 8 Commentator Teams

Albany Regional 1 Elite 8 – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Albany Regional 2 Elite 8 – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

Portland Regional 3 Elite 8 – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray

Portland Regional 4 Elite 8 – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod

Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe head to Albany, N.Y. to announce the Albany 1 Regional Sweet 16 games, with No. 1 South Carolina facing off against No. 4 Indiana and No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 3 Oregon State.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Rowe are on the call for the Albany 2 Regional Sweet 16 games, featuring No. 1 Iowa taking on No. 5 Colorado and No. 2 UCLA facing No. 3 LSU. The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will announce both Elite 8 matchups in Albany.

Heading out west to Portland, Ore., Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray are set to call the Portland 3 regional with No. 1 USC competing against No. 5 Baylor and No. 3 UConn facing No. 7 Duke in action.

Rounding out the regions, Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod are slated to call No. 1 Texas/No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 2 Stanford/No. 3 NC State in the Portland 4 region.

Women’s Final Four and National Championship Commentator Team

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform Sweet 16 Fri, Mar 29 2 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame

Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – No. 3 NC State vs. No. 2 Stanford

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Texas

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod ESPN Sat, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 UCLA

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 3:30 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 1 Iowa

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ABC 5:30 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 1 USC

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray ESPN 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 8 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – No. 7 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray ESPN Elite 8 Sun, Mar 31 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Albany 1 Regional – Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ABC 3 p.m. Portland 4 Regional – Elite 8

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Brooke Weisbrod ABC Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:15 p.m. Albany 2 Regional – Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ESPN 9:15 p.m. Portland 3 Regional – Elite 8

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray ESPN Final Four Fri, Apr 5 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 6 1:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 7 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio ESPN

