“NHL Big City Greens Classic 2” Headlines Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ to Present Live “Big City Greens” Animated Presentation of Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

The Point Returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET and The Point: Trade Deadline Special on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, in addition to Saturday’s alternate presentation of “NHL Big City Greens Classic 2,” a live, animated NHL game telecast featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+. The alternate presentation will once again leverage tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening while featuring “Big City Greens” characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players. The traditional telecast will be available on ABC and ESPN+.

Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues take on the New York Islanders, sitting just outside a Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. On Thursday, the Blues make their second exclusive appearance of the week as they also try to play themselves back into a Wild Card spot against Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils in an interconference matchup at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ABC Hockey Saturday begins its doubleheader with the Metropolitan Division’s second-ranked Carolina Hurricanes, led by Sebastian Aho, as they take on the New Jersey Devils for their second exclusive appearance this week at 12:30 p.m. ET. Following at 3 p.m. ET, the Atlantic Division’s second-ranked Bruins and David Pastrnak host the Penguins and team captain Sidney Crosby as they face off for an Eastern Conference matchup at TD Garden. Both games will be simulcast on ESPN+.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and again on Friday for The Point: Trade Deadline Special from 2-4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Thursday, Steve Levy hosts alongside analyst Emily Kaplan as they preview the Trade Deadline and discuss the Blues-Devils matchup later that night.

Hosted by John Buccigross, Friday’s The Point: Trade Deadline Special will provide breaking news and offer discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action with analysts Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan and reporter Emily Kaplan.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are two appearances by the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET and Thursday against the 2023 defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

