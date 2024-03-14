NWSL; Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and more on ABC and ESPN Platforms this Weekend

NWSL on ESPN kicks off Saturday: Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC

On Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will kick off the NWSL season with a historic match between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns FC. This game will be broadcast live from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, marking the inaugural match at the first-ever purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team. Coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. More here.

Emirates FA Cup Quarterfinals: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Manchester City vs. Newcastle

The Emirates FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend will feature two matchups between English Premier League teams: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The FA Cup quarterfinals are available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

FA Cup – Quarterfinals schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 16 8:15 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Coventry ESPN+ 1 p.m. ESPN FC Pregame Show

Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

English: Jon Champion and Danny Higginbotham English: Jon Champion and Danny Higginbotham ESPN+ Sun, Mar 17 8:45 a.m. Chelsea vs. Leicester City ESPN+ 11 a.m. ESPN FC Pregame Show

Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool

English: Jon Champion and Craig Burley

Spanish: Ciro Procuna & Jared Borgetti English: Jon Champion and Craig BurleySpanish: Ciro Procuna & Jared Borgetti ESPN+

*Subject to change

LALIGA: Atlético De Madrid vs. Barcelona; Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

On Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski travel to Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid to face Antoine Griezman, Memphis Depay and Atlético de Madrid in a matchup between two top-four teams, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Atlético defeated Inter in a scintillating penalty shootout match on Wednesday.

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman (English) and Fernando Palomo and Mario Suarez (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC pregamecoverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC).

LALIGA’s No. 1 team Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr., travel to Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona, to play Osasuna on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) Pregame coverage starting at 10:45 a.m. ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

Second-ranked Girona takes on Getafe at home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish.

LALIGA – Matchday 29 schedule

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s Key Matchup: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish, manager Xabi Alonso and No. 1 Bayer Leverkusen travel to Europa-Park Stadion to play SC Freiburg, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Bayern München, VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 26 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (22-3-0) face Twente, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

On Sunday, PSV Eindhoven continues their 25-game streak without a loss as they host Twente at Philips Stadion, exclusively on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 26 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

