SEC Network Tips Off Tourney Time with Comprehensive Champ Week Coverage Surrounding 2024 SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

SEC Network is posting up for the postseason with more than 60 hours of studio and event programming on SEC Network surrounding the action in Greenville, SC and Nashville, Tenn. First round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games are set for SECN, accompanied with live studio coverage on site throughout both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

SEC Tournament Showdowns Slated for SEC Network, ESPN and ESPNU

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament will be televised on SEC Network. Eric Frede will team up with Christy Thomaskutty and Tamika Catchings to call the first round, as well as afternoon games in the second round/quarterfinals, with Thomaskutty and Catchings alternating games. The duo of Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will announce evening games during the week and are also tasked with calling the semifinals and championship game. Longtime ESPN analyst Brooke Weisbrod, who celebrated two decades with ESPN last season, will serve as the sideline reporter for the entire tournament.

The first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as the evening quarterfinals, are set for SEC Network. Karl Ravech will have afternoon duties through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are Jimmy Dykes, Dane Bradshaw and Daymeon Fishback. Hart and Dykes will team up for Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship on ESPN. Marty Smith and Alyssa Lang will share sideline duties throughout the tournament from Nashville on ESPN and SEC Network.

SEC Now Covers Hardcourt Happenings from the ‘Villes

SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Steffi Sorensen and Nikki Fargas join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Tournament studio action from Greenville will tip off SEC Now at 10:30 a.m. (Wed.), 11:30 a.m. (Thurs. and Fri.), along with Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day and a special Championship Sunday post-game edition at 8 p.m.

The following week, SEC Now will have live SEC Men’s Tournament programming from Music City, as hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analysts Pat Bradley, Dane Bradshaw, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay team up for pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights:

The Paul Finebaum Show: Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+. In Nashville, The Paul Finebaum Show will be live Wednesday-Friday from Bridgestone Arena.

Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women's and Men's Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+. In Nashville, The Paul Finebaum Show will be live Wednesday-Friday from Bridgestone Arena. Peck Takes Part in College GameDay: ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will be live from multiple championship sites on Sunday, March 10 (ESPN). GameDay analyst and Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck will be live from Greenville, S.C. ahead of calling the SEC Championship Game, while the rest of the GameDay crew will join from other tournament sites.

SEC Inside: SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women's Tournament airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 and SEC Inside: SEC Men's Tournament follows the next week at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

SEC Now: Selection Special: SEC Now: Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network's Charlotte studios. Burns and Lang will be joined by analysts Slay and Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

SEC Network Social & Digital: SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from both tournaments across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights and digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

Champ Week – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Greenville, SC)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Mar 6 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 1:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Thu, Mar 7 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Fri, Mar 8 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Sat, Mar 9 4:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU Sun, Mar 10 3 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN

Champ Week – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Mar 13 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Tom Hart, Daymeon Fishback, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Thu, Mar 14 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith SEC Network 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Fri, Mar 15 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Sat, Mar 16 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN Sun, Mar 17 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith ESPN

