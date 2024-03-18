Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday in Primetime Featuring Eastern Conference Showdown Between Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET

Toronto Maple Leafs Face Off Against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

With only a month remaining in the regular season, the NHL on ESPN features six exclusive matchups starting Tuesday, March 19. The action begins with an ESPN+/Hulu doubleheader as the Metropolitan Division’s second-place Carolina Hurricanes, led by Sebastian Aho, face off against the New York Islanders and Matt Barzal at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following at 10 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, sitting just outside a Western Conference wild card position, face the Anaheim Ducks and Frank Vatranoat the Honda Center.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, the Nashville Predators, captained by defenseman Roman Josi, aim to continue their 14-game point streak as they face the Florida Panthers and Selke Trophy candidate Aleksander Barkov. Following at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Seattle Kraken face the defending 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault, who aim to hold on to their wild card position at T-Mobile Arena.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns in primetime with a highly-contested matchup between the Metropolitan Division’s top-ranked New York Rangers, led by Artemi Panarin, and the Florida Panthers with their team’s points leader Sam Reinhart for their second exclusive matchup this week at 8 p.m. ET.

Closing out the week’s exclusive game lineup on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs led by Hart Trophy candidate Auston Matthews, take on the Carolina Hurricanes and Seth Jarvis in a showdown between likely playoff bound teams.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with host John Buccigrossalongside reporter Emily Kaplan as they cover top storylines from around the league, including a deep dive on the teams contending for the final three playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and how a cancelled trip to Vegas turned the Predators season around.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

­­­­­*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. Included in this week’s highlighted Power Play games are the league-leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak hosting the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin for an Eastern Conference showdown at 7 p.m. ET.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

