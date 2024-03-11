Spring Breakout Squeeze Play and Three Additional MLB Spring Breakout: MiLB Spring Training Prospect Showcase Games Coming to ESPN+ March 15th

All Twelve Games on ESPN+ Nationally Available

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz10 hours ago

ESPN today announced Spring Breakout Squeeze Play and three additional MLB Spring Breakout games will stream on ESPN+ on March 15. All games and the whiparound show will be available nationally without local blackout restrictions.

Spring Breakout Squeeze Play will be hosted by Dani Wexelman and ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel. The team will go live on Friday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET to begin five hours of coverage of the breakout games that day, cutting in to provide expert analysis and commentary on MLB’s next generation of stars. Spring Breakout Squeeze Play will provide coverage through 8 p.m. ET.

MLB Spring Breakout games will stream on ESPN+ from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17. MLB Spring Breakout: MiLB Spring Training Prospect Showcase is a new event aimed to showcase the game’s young players during spring training. Each roster is comprised of the current top prospects who are entering the 2024 season with rookie status.

The first MLB Spring Breakout game on ESPN+ will showcase right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the number one selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, and the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face off against Jackson Holliday, the first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, and the Baltimore Orioles. Both Holliday and Skenes were ranked in the top ten of ESPN’s top 100 prospect list by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

Date Time (ET) Game
Thu, Mar. 14 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles
Fri, Mar. 15 2 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins
Fri, Mar. 15 3 p.m. New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals
Fri, Mar. 15 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres
Fri, Mar. 15 5 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox
Fri, Mar. 15 7 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics
Sat, Mar. 16 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
Sat, Mar. 16 1 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Sat, Mar. 16 4 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees
Sat, Mar. 16 4 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins
Sat, Mar. 16 7 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Sat, Mar. 16 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

