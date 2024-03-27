College Basketball - Women's
Swish! ESPN Platforms Score Record Performance in Women’s NCAA Championship Second Round
- Second Round games averaged 1.4 million viewers across ESPN platforms, becoming the most-watched Second Round on record
- Viewership is up 121% year-over-year, including ESPN recording its most-viewed Second Round on record with an average of 1.5 million viewers across two days
- Tennessee/NC State and South Carolina/UNC each averaged 1.2 million to rank within the Top 10 most-watched games on record
- 2024 Women’s NCAA Division I Women’s Championship is averaging 812,000 viewers through this point, up 108%
- The Championship has amassed 4.2 billion total minutes, marking the most-consumed early rounds on record