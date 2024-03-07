The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special Returns Friday on ESPN2 and ESPN+

The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special returns on Friday, March 8, from 2-4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Hosted by John Buccigross, the two-hour special will provide breaking news and offer discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action. Buccigross will be joined by analysts Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan and reporter Emily Kaplan.

ESPN+ will also stream TSN’s TRADECENTRE expanded coverage of the NHL Trade deadline from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET and again between 4-5 p.m. ET. TSN’s TRADECENTRE host James Duthie will lead a team of hockey experts in a signature annual special from TSN, featuring breaking news and instant analysis of each transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs and coaches.

ESPN+ subscribers also have access to additional NHL Trade Deadline coverage via exclusive premium editorial articles from Greg Wyshynski, Kristen Shilton, Ryan S. Clark and more.

