The Puck Drops on NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Across ESPN Platforms

Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minn.) on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN’s John Buccigross and Colby Cohen lead the men’s championship game coverage

ESPN continues its winter sports championship season with exclusive coverage of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament across ESPN platforms. The first round of play begins on Thursday, March 28 and culminates with the presentation of the Men’s Frozen Four championship events on April 11 and 13 from St. Paul, Minn.

Analyst teams of Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin will be on the call at the Springfield (Mass.) Regional while Jason Ross Jr., and Paul Caponigri will be taking the games at the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Regional for the Thursday and Saturday games. The Providence (R.I.) Regional will be called by ESPN’s John Buccigross and Colby Cohen with the crew of Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer at the Maryland Heights (Mo.) games on Friday and Sunday.

The puck drops for the Men’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Thursday, April 11, on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with Buccigross and Cohen on the call for the early semifinal game and title game. The 2023-24 season concludes with the championship game on Saturday, April 13, from Xcel Energy Center at 6 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+).

Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Platform Thu, Mar 28 2 p.m. Springfield, Mass. Regional

Denver vs Massachusetts

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPN2 5 p.m. Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional

Boston University vs RIT

Jason Ross Jr., Paul Caponigri ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Springfield, Mass. Regional

Maine vs Cornell

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPNEWS 60 min. after game 1 Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional

Minnesota vs Omaha

Jason Ross Jr., Paul Caponigri ESPNU Fri, Mar 29 2 p.m. Providence, R.I. Regional

Boston College vs Michigan Tech

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNU 5 p.m. Maryland Heights, Mo. Regional

Michigan State vs Western Michigan

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Providence, R.I. Regional

Wisconsin vs Quinnipiac

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNEWS 60 min. after game 1 Maryland Heights, Mo. Regional

North Dakota vs Michigan

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU Sat, Mar 30 4 p.m. Springfield, Mass. Regional Finals

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional Finals

Jason Ross Jr., Paul Caponigri ESPNU Sun, Mar 31 4 p.m. Providence, R.I. Regional Finals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Maryland Heights, Mo. Regional Finals

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPN2 Thu, Apr 11 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 60 min. after game 1 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 Sat, Apr 13 6 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2

*Networks and times subject to change; all games available on ESPN+

