The Puck Drops on NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Across ESPN Platforms

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

  • Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minn.) on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • ESPN’s John Buccigross and Colby Cohen lead the men’s championship game coverage

ESPN continues its winter sports championship season with exclusive coverage of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament across ESPN platforms. The first round of play begins on Thursday, March 28 and culminates with the presentation of the Men’s Frozen Four championship events on April 11 and 13 from St. Paul, Minn.

Analyst teams of Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin will be on the call at the Springfield (Mass.) Regional while Jason Ross Jr., and Paul Caponigri will be taking the games at the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Regional for the Thursday and Saturday games. The Providence (R.I.) Regional will be called by ESPN’s John Buccigross and Colby Cohen with the crew of Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer at the Maryland Heights (Mo.) games on Friday and Sunday.

The puck drops for the Men’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Thursday, April 11, on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with Buccigross and Cohen on the call for the early semifinal game and title game. The 2023-24 season concludes with the championship game on Saturday, April 13, from Xcel Energy Center at 6 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+).

Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Platform
Thu, Mar 28 2 p.m. Springfield, Mass. Regional
Denver vs Massachusetts
Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin		 ESPN2
  5 p.m. Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional
Boston University vs RIT
Jason Ross Jr., Paul Caponigri		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. Springfield, Mass. Regional
Maine vs Cornell
Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin		 ESPNEWS
  60 min. after game 1 Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional
Minnesota vs Omaha
Jason Ross Jr., Paul Caponigri		 ESPNU
Fri, Mar 29 2 p.m. Providence, R.I. Regional
Boston College vs Michigan Tech
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Maryland Heights, Mo. Regional
Michigan State vs Western Michigan
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. Providence, R.I. Regional
Wisconsin vs Quinnipiac
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPNEWS
  60 min. after game 1 Maryland Heights, Mo. Regional
North Dakota vs Michigan
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer		 ESPNU
Sat, Mar 30 4 p.m. Springfield, Mass. Regional Finals
Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin		 ESPN2
  6:30 p.m. Sioux Falls, S.D. Regional Finals
Jason Ross Jr., Paul Caponigri		 ESPNU
Sun, Mar 31 4 p.m. Providence, R.I. Regional Finals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2
  6:30 p.m. Maryland Heights, Mo. Regional Finals
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer		 ESPN2
Thu, Apr 11 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2
  60 min. after game 1 NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2
Sat, Apr 13 6 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2

 *Networks and times subject to change; all games available on ESPN+

