UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 | Saturday, March 9

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns to Miami with UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2. The anticipated event will be live from the Kaseya Center on Saturday, March 9, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m, with ESPN joining in progress at 8:30 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

Reigning champion Sean O’Malley (17-1) faces his nemesis Marlon “Chito” Vera (23-8-1) in a highly anticipated rematch for the bantamweight title. O’Malley, who is one of only two Dana White’s Contender Series’ fighters to win a UFC Championship, seeks redemption after Vera handed him his sole defeat at UFC 252. Since then, O’Malley has been relentless in pursuit of this rematch, showcasing his striking prowess and determination. Meanwhile, Vera, with five wins in his last six fights, including victories over former champions Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz, aims to prove that his victory over O’Malley was no fluke and become the first UFC Champ from Ecuador.

Co-Main Event

In a rare five-round non-title co-main event, seasoned veteran and former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier (29-8) squares off against the surging French sensation Benoit Saint Denis (13-1). Poirier, is making his 30th career trip to the UFC Octagon in a storied career which includes two blockbuster victories over Conor McGregor, as well as wins over Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Meanwhile, former French Special Forces soldier, Saint Denis, with 13 finishes in 13 career victories, has emerged as a formidable threat with a perfect 100% career finish rate.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

No. 13 ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-10) welcomes former Bellator title challenger Michael Page ((21-2) to the Octagon for the first time.

(25-10) welcomes former Bellator title challenger ((21-2) to the Octagon for the first time. Top 15 standouts Gilbert Burns (22-6), a former UFC title challenger, and Jack Della Maddalena (16-2), who is on a 16-fight winning streak, meet in the second welterweight clash of the main card.

(22-6), a former UFC title challenger, and (16-2), who is on a 16-fight winning streak, meet in the second welterweight clash of the main card. Saturday’s main card kicks off in the bantamweight division, with former champion and No. 4 ranked Petr Yan (16-5) squaring off with emerging contender No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1).

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 3/7 6 p.m. UFC 299 Press Conference: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

3/8 12 p.m. UFC 299 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: O’Malley vs. Vera ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC 299 Live Presented by Cuervo: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 ESPN2 5 p.m. 2UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-In: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 3/9 5 p.m. UFC 299 Live Pre-Show: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 @ESPNMMA YouTube 6 p.m. UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2

(Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 299 Presented by Bud Light: O’Malley vs. Vera 2

(Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 (ESPN joins in progress at 8:30pm) 10 p.m. UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 299 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Sean O’Malley (C) vs. Marlon Vera UFC Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page Undercard Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena Undercard Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong 8 p.m. Feature Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida Undercard Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber Undercard Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Undercard Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips 6p.m. Feature Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins Undercard Michael Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Undercard Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian Undercard CJ Vergara vs. Asu Almabayev Undercard Joanne Wood vs. Mayrna Moroz

