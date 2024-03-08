USWNT in CONCACAF W Gold Cup Final; LALIGA; Bundesliga; and more on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

Exclusively on ESPN+: After 24 games without a loss, Bayer Leverkusen hosts VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday; FC Barcelona vs. RCD Mallorca; and Real Madrid vs. RC Celta







CONCACAF W Gold Cup Final, Sunday on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

U.S. Women’s National Team, the most-decorated team in women’s soccer, will play to win the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup title against Brazil on Sunday, at 8:15 p.m. ET, live from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The match will stream live in Spanish on ESPN+ and air live on ESPN Deportes.

W Gold Cup Final:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sun, Mar 10 8:15 p.m. USA vs. Brazil

Fernando Palomo, Natalia Astrain, Katia Castorena ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

LALIGA: Barcelona vs. RCD Mallorca; Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

On Friday at 3 p.m. ET, third-ranked FC Barcelona and striker Robert Lewandowski host Mallorca at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match. ESPNFC and Fuera de Juego Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes’ pregame coverage – La Peña de LALIGA with host Cristina Alexander – will begin at 2 p.m. Postgame coverage will be available immediately following the match in English (ESPNFC) and Spanish (Fuera de Juego).

Vini Jr. and LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid host Celta Vigo on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Commentators Derek Rae and Mario Suarez (English), Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN+ will stream ESPNFC (English) and Fuera de Juego (Spanish) Pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET, as well as a halftime show, and postgame coverage immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 28 schedule:

Bundesliga: Undefeated League Leaders Bayer Leverkusen, No. 3 VfB Stuttgart, and No. 4 Borussia Dortmund Headline Matchday 25 Games

Manager Xabi Alonso and league leaders Bayer Leverkusen look to continue their unbeaten run of matches in the season against VfL Wolfsburg at BayArena in Leverkusen on Sunday, March 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Spanish-language commentators will call the Eintracht Frankfurt-Union Berlin match on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Borussia Dortmund travels to wohninvest WESERSTADION to play Bremen. Both matches a on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will whip around key matches: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln, RB Leipzig vs. SV Darmstadt 98, FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 – streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 25 Schedule:

Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven (21-3-0) face Go Ahead Eagles, Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

PSV Eindhoven continues their 24-game streak without a loss as they travel to De Adelaarshorst in Deventer to take on Go Ahead Eagles on Matchday 25, exclusively on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET (English and Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 25 Schedule:

